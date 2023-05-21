All-round Guyana beat Windward by 4 runs

Latest update May 21st, 2023 12:59 AM
May 21, 2023 Sports
CWI Women’s T20 Blaze Round 1…
Kaieteur Sports – Guyana opened their T20 campaign with a 4-run win over Windward Islands on Saturday when action in round 1 commenced.
Guyana beat Windwards by 4 runs
After making 88 for 7 batting first, Guyana who, we’re outplayed in the 50-Overs, were led by 32 from opener Katana Mentore and 19 from Sheneta Grimmond.
Afy Fletcher continued her form from the 50 overs, starting starring with 4-10 but Windwards were kept to 84-8 in 20 overs. Qiana Joseph (19) and Pearl Etienne (15) were the main scorers in a losing effort.
Guyana used 5 bowlers including spinner Flaffianna Millington, Kycia Schultz, Grimmond etc, who all snatched a wicket each to help their team regain momentum going forward.
Jamaica beat Leewards by 8 wickets
Terez Parker (22*) and Jenison Richards (19*), led a lower order fight to help Leewards post a paltry 68-7 in their 20 overs, following a early struggle.
A clinical mixed spell of bowling from the trio of; Vanessa Watts, Neisha-Ann Waisome and Celina Whyte all bagged 2 wickets for Jamaica.
In-form Rashada Williams then stroked an unbeaten 36×29 with 5 fours, guiding Jamaica to 70 – 2 inside 12 overs. Leewards bowlers toiled as Diynva Saxena and Melicia Clarke grabbed a wicket apiece.
Jagdeo have us living with a ticking time bomb!
May 21, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s most recognized racing stables are preparing for the main attraction on Sunday, June 11, 2023 for the One Guyana Breeders Cup. The race will be held at the newly...
May 21, 2023
May 21, 2023
May 21, 2023
May 21, 2023
May 21, 2023
Kaieteur News – Vice President Jagdeo and his mouthpieces would want you to believe that the Marriott Hotel was built... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The report on May 17, from the World Meteorological Organization, (WMO) that... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]