All-round Guyana beat Windward by 4 runs

CWI Women’s T20 Blaze Round 1…

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana opened their T20 campaign with a 4-run win over Windward Islands on Saturday when action in round 1 commenced.

After making 88 for 7 batting first, Guyana who, we’re outplayed in the 50-Overs, were led by 32 from opener Katana Mentore and 19 from Sheneta Grimmond.

Afy Fletcher continued her form from the 50 overs, starting starring with 4-10 but Windwards were kept to 84-8 in 20 overs. Qiana Joseph (19) and Pearl Etienne (15) were the main scorers in a losing effort.

Guyana used 5 bowlers including spinner Flaffianna Millington, Kycia Schultz, Grimmond etc, who all snatched a wicket each to help their team regain momentum going forward.

Jamaica beat Leewards by 8 wickets

Terez Parker (22*) and Jenison Richards (19*), led a lower order fight to help Leewards post a paltry 68-7 in their 20 overs, following a early struggle.

A clinical mixed spell of bowling from the trio of; Vanessa Watts, Neisha-Ann Waisome and Celina Whyte all bagged 2 wickets for Jamaica.

In-form Rashada Williams then stroked an unbeaten 36×29 with 5 fours, guiding Jamaica to 70 – 2 inside 12 overs. Leewards bowlers toiled as Diynva Saxena and Melicia Clarke grabbed a wicket apiece.