25 Participants commence Level 1 Certification Coaching Course

CWI Coaching Education Courses (Guyana)…

Kaieteur Sports – Cricket West Indies (CWI) continued their Coaching Education Course at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence on Friday, May 19, 2023. The day’s proceedings involved the simultaneous conduct of two courses, namely the CWI Level 1 and Level 2 Certification Coaching Courses.

The CWI Level 2 Certification Coaching Course commenced on Thursday, May 18, 2023, with 22 participants. Ravi Rampaul whose flight from Trinidad arrived on the start date of the course, was able to join the Guyanese potential CWI Level 2 Coaches to make the group an aggregate of 23.

Meanwhile, twenty-five (25) participants attended the first day of the CWI Level 1 Coaching Certification Course which commenced on Friday, May 19, 2023. Theory sessions were held in the President Suite of the GNS, Providence, under the tutorship of Coach Developers, Brendon Ramlal from Trinidad and Tobago, and Junie Mitcham from St. Kitts and Nevis.

The facilitators placed emphasis on implicit and explicit coaching, with strong recommendations for the use of implicit coaching. To support this effort, the participants viewed a number of videos on the styles of coaching to enable them to comprehend the reasons for the use of the recommended implicit coaching approach.

The day’s sessions address matters relating to the coaches’ lesson plans and the value of an organized approach to coaching, as well as a player-centered approach to coaching that included a significant focus on safety and mentorship.

Coach Developer Brendon Ramlal spoke about the environment and how it impacts batters. He explained that every person has the necessary skillset which needs to be harnessed at a young age. Further, the instructor highlighted the uniqueness of each player, and the importance of coaches knowing their players and how they are likely to react to the learning environment created by coaches.

Additionally, the attendees were given cricket quizzes on the history of players and trivia on games which all play a key role in the bigger aspect of cricket’s history and its legacy. Also, it was stressed that much should be done to ensure players are good ambassadors for the representative teams.

On Saturday, May 20, 2023, the potential CWI Level 1 Coaches are expected to undergo several practical routines geared at enhancing their capacities to deliver their coaching duties in an effective manner.

Also, on Saturday, May 20, 2023, the CWI Level 2 Coaching Certification Course will enter its third day of the Four-Day Course.