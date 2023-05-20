Who will it be?!

Latest update May 20th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 20, 2023 Sports
– Sparta Boss, Bent St to clash for $1M tonight at One Guyana Futsal finals
Kaieteur Sports – The highly anticipated One Guyana Futsal Championship final is set to take place tonight at the National Park tarmac, with Bent Street and Sparta Boss vying for $1M, courtesy of KFC Guyana.
The two teams are expected to put on a thrilling display of futsal, following the third-place match between California Square and Back Circle.
The previous encounter between Bent Street and Sparta Boss in the finals of the GFF/Kashif and Shanghai Futsal championship was a fierce battle that saw Sparta Boss emerge victorious.
Akel Clarke, captain of Bent Street, has expressed his team’s desire to settle the score and claim the coveted prize.
Clarke believes that his team’s attacking prowess, led by Daniel Wilson, Sheldon Holder, and Clive Nobrega, coupled with exceptional goalkeeping, will be enough to secure the win.
Sparta Boss captain, Curtez Kellman, is wary of Bent Street’s attacking threat but remains confident in his team’s ability to come out on top.
Jermaine Junor, Kellman, and Ryan Hackett have been the main goal scorers for Sparta Boss in the tournament thus far.
Aside from the top prize of $1M, the second-place team will receive $500,000, while the third and fourth-place finishers will take home $200,000 and $100,000 respectively.
In addition to the exciting futsal action, a line-up of local acts, including Jamaican DJ and dancehall artiste Noah Power, is set to entertain the crowd when the finals come to a close.
