Stand up for the people, not a company looking to exploit Guyana’s resources – Vincent Adams tells Govt.

Kaieteur News – In response to claims made by the Government of Guyana (GoG) that the recent court ruling by Justice Sandil Kissoon could cause harm to the momentum of the investment in the country’s oil and gas sector – Former Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr. Vincent Adams, has called on the government to stand up to its moral responsibility to the citizens, rather than worrying about discouraging investors from a company that “wants to exploit our resources.”

On Friday, Dr. Adams, a member of the Alliance For Change (AFC), made the aforementioned statement during the Party’s press conference.

Vice President (VP) Bharrat Jagdeo, during his recent press conference warned that the court’s ruling that the EPA must secure unlimited parent guarantee from Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) parent company, ExxonMobil Corporation could hurt investors’ confidence and deter future investments in the country’s oil and gas industry.

Also, on the evening the ruling was handed down, Attorney General (AG), Anil Nandlall, SC issued a statement signaling the government’s intention to appeal the ruling, also saying that, “This ruling can have profound ramifications and grave economic and other impacts on the public interest and national development…”

In response, Dr. Adams shared that he recently read in the media the comments that were made about the impact the court’s ruling could have.

“Are you telling me that a company that gonna come in Guyana to explore for oil, and because it’s a requirement for them to take care of any damages that they have incurred they’re not gonna want to come in,” Dr. Adams asked.

According to him, the talks about discouraging investors, is just a tactic.

He explained that while at the EPA, and before the change of government, he was working on securing a parent company guarantee from Exxon, before the EPA approved another Stabroek Block project for the oil company.

He assured that Exxon was aware of the deal that they were about to sign. “Exxon knew the deal they were signing how come we did not discourage them when they signed up for the parent company guarantee? How come they didn’t refuse and say well okay you know what I’m gonna leave…” he added.

The former EPA head argued that as a Guyanese he would tell the oil companies “we don’t need you” claiming they are just coming to Guyana to get rich, destroying the country in the process.