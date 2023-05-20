‘Return of the Scorpion’ boxing C/ship postponed until June 3

Kaieteur Sports – The highly anticipated “Return of the Scorpion” International Pro/Am boxing championship, originally scheduled for May 21 at the National Gymnasium, has been officially postponed due to unexpected difficulties in the travel arrangements for the participants from Colombia.

The event will now take place on June 3, as announced during a press conference held yesterday at the 704 Restaurant and Bar, located at the corners of Albert and Lamaha Streets in Georgetown.

Seon Bristol, the promoter of the event from Briso Promotions, along with the Guyana Boxing Board of Control, acknowledges the disappointment caused by this hurdle and wishes to apologize to the general public for any inconvenience experienced.

During the press conference, Promoter Bristol expressed his disappointment, stating, “Firstly, I would like to express my gratitude to everyone here and around the world for your support. However, I must inform you all that both the promoter and organizer received an unexpected blow last evening, forcing us to postpone the event until June 3.”

Bristol went on to say, “As someone involved in the boxing business, I can confidently say that every fighter in the ring has experienced a tough punch at some point in their career. Today, we have faced that punch. But, like any great fighter would say, when you get hit, you bob and weave.” He reassured everyone that “despite the delay, the event will remain just as exciting on June 3.”

The event was touted as the biggest Pro/Am boxing card in nearly two years, drawing comparisons to the historic Patrick Forde boxing event from the past.

Tickets can be purchased at the sole location of Hot & Spicy Creole Corner. The prizes are: VVIP $10,000, VIP $6000, Ringside $3000, and Stands $1000.