Latest update May 20th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

‘Return of the Scorpion’ boxing C/ship postponed until June 3

May 20, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The highly anticipated “Return of the Scorpion” International Pro/Am boxing championship, originally scheduled for May 21 at the National Gymnasium, has been officially postponed due to unexpected difficulties in the travel arrangements for the participants from Colombia.

The event will now take place on June 3, as announced during a press conference held yesterday at the 704 Restaurant and Bar, located at the corners of Albert and Lamaha Streets in Georgetown.

Seon Bristol, the promoter of the event from Briso Promotions, along with the Guyana Boxing Board of Control, acknowledges the disappointment caused by this hurdle and wishes to apologize to the general public for any inconvenience experienced.

During the press conference, Promoter Bristol expressed his disappointment, stating, “Firstly, I would like to express my gratitude to everyone here and around the world for your support. However, I must inform you all that both the promoter and organizer received an unexpected blow last evening, forcing us to postpone the event until June 3.”

From left; Technical Director Terrance Poole, Sales and Marketing Manager of GreenWay Nigel Harry, Promoter Seon Bristol, Director of Sports Steve Ninvalle, GBBC Secretary Vikash Panday and Coach Sebert Blake during yesterday’s press briefing.

From left; Technical Director Terrance Poole, Sales and Marketing Manager of GreenWay Nigel Harry, Promoter Seon Bristol, Director of Sports Steve Ninvalle, GBBC Secretary Vikash Panday and Coach Sebert Blake during yesterday’s press briefing.

Bristol went on to say, “As someone involved in the boxing business, I can confidently say that every fighter in the ring has experienced a tough punch at some point in their career. Today, we have faced that punch. But, like any great fighter would say, when you get hit, you bob and weave.” He reassured everyone that “despite the delay, the event will remain just as exciting on June 3.”

The event was touted as the biggest Pro/Am boxing card in nearly two years, drawing comparisons to the historic Patrick Forde boxing event from the past.

Tickets can be purchased at the sole location of Hot & Spicy Creole Corner. The prizes are: VVIP $10,000, VIP $6000, Ringside $3000, and Stands $1000.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show | May 17, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Jagdeo have us living with a ticking time bomb!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

‘Wonder girl’ Springer shatters South American U20 in Athletics 400m record

‘Wonder girl’ Springer shatters South American U20 in Athletics...

May 20, 2023

– Ezekiel Newton secure 100m bronze By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Tianna Springer wrote her names in the annals Guyana’s track and field, when the 16-year-old shattered the South...
Read More
Independence three-stage cycling road race starts today

Independence three-stage cycling road race starts...

May 20, 2023

Who will it be?!

Who will it be?!

May 20, 2023

‘Return of the Scorpion’ boxing C/ship postponed until June 3

‘Return of the Scorpion’ boxing C/ship...

May 20, 2023

Guyana’s Devin Permaul qualifies for Archery Pan Am Games

Guyana’s Devin Permaul qualifies for Archery...

May 20, 2023

ExxonMobil Boys & Girls U-14 Championships kicks off today

ExxonMobil Boys & Girls U-14 Championships...

May 20, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]