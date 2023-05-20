Latest update May 20th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Independence three-stage cycling road race starts today

May 20, 2023 Sports

– Over 50 cyclists registered for lucrative event

Kaieteur Sports – The 40th Independence Three-Stage Cycling Road Race organized by the National Sports Commission and Guyana Cycling Federation is set to take place today, with over 50 elite cyclists from Guyana, Trinidad, and Suriname expected to participate.

This much-awaited event in the cycling calendar of Guyana will feature the customary routes in Berbice and Demerara, with the first two stages moving from Corriverton to New Amsterdam and then from the Berbice River Bridge to Carifesta Avenue in Georgetown.

Cyclists ready to excite at Three Stage meet

Cyclists ready to excite at Three Stage meet

The third and final stage will take place from Linden to Homestretch Avenue in Georgetown.

The overall winner of the race is guaranteed G$150,000, with cash prizes for the top six finishers.

FLASHBACK! Team Foundation riders Akil Campbell (left) and Jamaul John celebrate crossing the finish line of the third stage.

FLASHBACK! Team Foundation riders Akil Campbell (left) and Jamaul John celebrate crossing the finish line of the third stage.

Last year’s event was dominated by Team Foundation, with Akil Campbell of Trinidad and Tobago and Guyanese Jamual John finishing first and second respectively.

The NSC and the GCF said they have left no stone unturned in ensuring that the event is a success, with emphasis being placed on the safety and well-being of the participants.

All necessary measures have been taken to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience for everyone involved.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show | May 17, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Jagdeo have us living with a ticking time bomb!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

‘Wonder girl’ Springer shatters South American U20 in Athletics 400m record

‘Wonder girl’ Springer shatters South American U20 in Athletics...

May 20, 2023

– Ezekiel Newton secure 100m bronze By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Tianna Springer wrote her names in the annals Guyana’s track and field, when the 16-year-old shattered the South...
Read More
Independence three-stage cycling road race starts today

Independence three-stage cycling road race starts...

May 20, 2023

Who will it be?!

Who will it be?!

May 20, 2023

‘Return of the Scorpion’ boxing C/ship postponed until June 3

‘Return of the Scorpion’ boxing C/ship...

May 20, 2023

Guyana’s Devin Permaul qualifies for Archery Pan Am Games

Guyana’s Devin Permaul qualifies for Archery...

May 20, 2023

ExxonMobil Boys & Girls U-14 Championships kicks off today

ExxonMobil Boys & Girls U-14 Championships...

May 20, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]