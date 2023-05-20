Independence three-stage cycling road race starts today

– Over 50 cyclists registered for lucrative event

Kaieteur Sports – The 40th Independence Three-Stage Cycling Road Race organized by the National Sports Commission and Guyana Cycling Federation is set to take place today, with over 50 elite cyclists from Guyana, Trinidad, and Suriname expected to participate.

This much-awaited event in the cycling calendar of Guyana will feature the customary routes in Berbice and Demerara, with the first two stages moving from Corriverton to New Amsterdam and then from the Berbice River Bridge to Carifesta Avenue in Georgetown.

The third and final stage will take place from Linden to Homestretch Avenue in Georgetown.

The overall winner of the race is guaranteed G$150,000, with cash prizes for the top six finishers.

Last year’s event was dominated by Team Foundation, with Akil Campbell of Trinidad and Tobago and Guyanese Jamual John finishing first and second respectively.

The NSC and the GCF said they have left no stone unturned in ensuring that the event is a success, with emphasis being placed on the safety and well-being of the participants.

All necessary measures have been taken to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience for everyone involved.