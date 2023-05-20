Guyana’s Devin Permaul qualifies for Archery Pan Am Games

Kaieteur Sports – Archery Guyana’s Devin Persaud-Permaul has earned a spot at Pan Am Games. The Santiago 2023 Pan American Games serves as a qualifier for the next Olympic Games in Paris 2024.

Permaul and Wayne DeAbreu, who both competed at the recent Copa Merengue (Pan Am Games Qualifier) in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, shared their scores.

The practice began last month with qualification matches which began on Wednesday 12th, with 12 rounds of 6 arrows at 70 meters.

Permaul shot a ranking score of 610 and DeAbreu a ranking score of 534. Advancing into the Elimination Rounds on Thursday 13th, Permaul won against Andrees Icaza of Ecuador and then lost to Andres Gallardo of Chile, while De Abreu lost to Daniel Velarde Gonzales of Peru.

Permaul stated, “It was a mediocre performance but enough to put me in the middle of the pack; finished ranking 22nd.”

However, this has put Guyana in a spot to qualify for the Olympic Games at the upcoming qualifiers and will be encouraging our locally-based athletes to keep ‘aiming’ for the gold.

The Board of Directors of Archery Guyana congratulates Devin Persaud-Permaul for this high international ranking for Guyana for the first time.

Sincere thanks are also extended and recorded to the Executive Committee of the Guyana Olympic Association for the contribution recently given to assist Guyana’s top two Archers to participate in this event.