Guyana’s Devin Permaul qualifies for Archery Pan Am Games

Latest update May 20th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 20, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Archery Guyana’s Devin Persaud-Permaul has earned a spot at Pan Am Games. The Santiago 2023 Pan American Games serves as a qualifier for the next Olympic Games in Paris 2024.
Permaul and Wayne DeAbreu, who both competed at the recent Copa Merengue (Pan Am Games Qualifier) in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, shared their scores.
The practice began last month with qualification matches which began on Wednesday 12th, with 12 rounds of 6 arrows at 70 meters.
Permaul shot a ranking score of 610 and DeAbreu a ranking score of 534. Advancing into the Elimination Rounds on Thursday 13th, Permaul won against Andrees Icaza of Ecuador and then lost to Andres Gallardo of Chile, while De Abreu lost to Daniel Velarde Gonzales of Peru.
Permaul stated, “It was a mediocre performance but enough to put me in the middle of the pack; finished ranking 22nd.”
However, this has put Guyana in a spot to qualify for the Olympic Games at the upcoming qualifiers and will be encouraging our locally-based athletes to keep ‘aiming’ for the gold.
The Board of Directors of Archery Guyana congratulates Devin Persaud-Permaul for this high international ranking for Guyana for the first time.
Sincere thanks are also extended and recorded to the Executive Committee of the Guyana Olympic Association for the contribution recently given to assist Guyana’s top two Archers to participate in this event.
Jagdeo have us living with a ticking time bomb!
May 20, 2023– Ezekiel Newton secure 100m bronze By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Tianna Springer wrote her names in the annals Guyana’s track and field, when the 16-year-old shattered the South...
May 20, 2023
May 20, 2023
May 20, 2023
May 20, 2023
May 20, 2023
Kaieteur News – Last Sunday was Mother’s Day. While not a public holiday, it is one of the most popular days in the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – John Kerry, former U.S. Secretary of State and current U.S. Special Envoy on... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]