Gunmen in speedboat help death-row inmate escape from Mazaruni prison

Kaieteur News – Armed with AK-47 rifles several men in a speedboat reportedly assisted convicted murderer Mark Royden Durant called “Smallie” and Royden Williams escape the heavily guarded Mazaruni Prison in Region Seven on Friday.

According to the statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs Friday afternoon, Williams escaped around 14:30hrs while being escorted back to his cell after receiving a visit.

The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) disclosed that a woman visited the death row inmate. She is presently in custody assisting with investigations.

Kaieteur News understands that Spanish speaking individuals might be involved in the convict’s escape.

The GPS said that prison guards were escorting Williams back to his holding cell on an ATV (four-wheel bike) when they came under fire from the gunmen.

“The ranks dismounted the ATV and returned fire at the assailants. At that point, one of the boat occupants came onto the land and continued to discharge several rounds towards the prison officers,” GPS stated.

While the exchange of gunfire was ongoing, Williams still in his foot chains managed to run towards the riverbank and jumped overboard. The gunmen helped him into the boat and then it sped off in a westerly direction, the Prison Service stated.

However, the Home Affairs Ministry detailed that the boat sped off upstream past Itabali Landing. Prison guards and members of the Guyana Police Force chased after them but up to press time Williams and the men who helped him escape, are yet to be located.

“…Members of the Joint Services have been mobilized to effect the recapture of Williams (Smallie) and to capture and or arrest his accomplices” the ministry stated while adding that a “preliminary investigation is underway, and persons are being questioned in relation to this extremely serious incident”.

The ministry also warned all residents of the Mazaruni and surrounding areas to take precautions and remain vigilant as the persons sought are armed and are considered extremely dangerous.

Similarly, the GPS has put the public on high alert and requests that any sightings of William and his armed accomplices be reported to the nearest police station or prison location.

Meanwhile, Opposition Shadow Minister of Home Affairs Geeta Chandan-Edmond said that no effort should be spared in “ensuring that the escapee is recaptured”.

“I call on the Government, specifically, the Ministry of Home Affairs. I call on our citizenry to be vigilant and alert and to do their part as law abiding citizens and communicate any pertinent and relevant information to the Guyana Police Force”, the Opposition Member of Parliament said in a statement to the media.

She said Williams can be categorized as one of Guyana’s most dangerous, convicted mass murderers hence “the little peace and security that Guyanese enjoy are now at risk”.

Williams is currently on death row for the 2008 Bartica Massacre which saw the death of eight persons including three police officers. He also received a second death sentence last year for killing a member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Corporal Ivor Williams on January 23, 2008.

This is not the first time that Williams escaped from prison. He had staged his first escape on July 9, 2017 from the Camp Street Prison but was recaptured a few months later at Weldaad, West Coast berbice (WCB).