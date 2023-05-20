Four more officers selected for ITEC scholarships in India

Latest update May 20th, 2023 12:59 AM

May 20, 2023

Kaieteur News – Four more officers have been selected as part of the Police and Military training courses being offered by the Government of India under the Indian Technical and Economical Cooperation (ITEC) Programme.

The recipients are Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Assistant Commissioner, Mr. Fazil Karimbaksh and from the Guyana Defence Force’s (GDF), Staff Sergeant Dork Pompey of Fellowship, West Coast Demerara (WCD), Sergeant Jamal Cambridge from Belladrum Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB) and Corporal Dennis Pompey of Victoria, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The three GDF officers were chosen to study a two (2) month General Intelligence and Security Course at the Military Intelligence Training School in Pune, Maharashtra while the Assistant Commissioner of Police will study a one (1) week course on Economic Offences at the premier Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

L-R Mr. Amir Chand, CPL Dennis Pompey, H.E. Dr. KJ Srinivasa, SSGT Dork Pompey & SGT Jamal Cambridge (Indian High Commission)

Meanwhile, the four (4) officers recently called on H.E. Dr. KJ Srinivasa, High Commissioner where he briefed them on the courses, ongoing partnership between India and Guyana and advised them on the details and logistics of these training programmes. During their meeting, the officers expressed their gratitude to the High Commission and Government of India.

L-R Assistant Commissioner of Police Fazil Karimbaksh, H.E. Dr. KJ Srinivasa, and Mr. BD Tyagi (Indian High Commission) 

The ITEC Programmes are short-term courses at prestigious institutions of India to selected partner countries across the world. In 2022 nineteen (19) officers of the Guyana Defence Force have been selected to study in India and for 2023, the Government of Guyana was allocated forty-six (46) slots of which seven (7) have been used. The Guyana Police Force utilized seven (7) slots last year and so far, three (3) this year. The Government of India will continue to foster and build its relationship with the Government of Guyana.

