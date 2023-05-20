ExxonMobil Boys & Girls U-14 Championships kicks off today

Kaieteur Sports – The fourth edition of the ExxonMobil-sponsored Boys and Girls Under-14 Schools Football Championships will commence today at the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) Ground following a week’s delay due to inclement weather.

According to Troy Mendonca, Co-Director of the organising team – Petra, some brilliant sunshine during the week has given them the opportunity to get the ball rolling. The tournament was initially set to begin on May 13.

Following the first day’s opening ceremony, a total of 24 matches are billed to unfold across the two divisions on the four pitches that will be used. Matches will be contested simultaneously.

In the Girls’ Division, which commences alongside the Boys’ Division, New Central High and President’s College will collide while West Ruimveldt will go up against Westminster from 11:00hrs.

At 12:00hrs, East Ruimveldt battle New Amsterdam and Bartica tackle Marian Academy while at 13:00hrs, spectators will witness the defending champion, Charlestown, versus St. Cuthbert’s Mission and Waramuri Top versus Vergenoegen.

Ann’s Grove play Dora while Cummings Lodge lock horns with Tucville, both from 14:00hrs while Mackenzie face the Institute of Academic Excellence while St. Stanislaus will battle a team to be named.

For Boys, Annandale meet Patentia and defending champion, Charlestown, collide with Bush Lot in the opening matches from 11:00 hrs.

At noon, New Central High tackles St. Cuthbert’s Mission while Charity take on Westminster while at 13:00hrs, West Ruimveldt battle Fort Wellington and Bartica go head-to-head with New Amsterdam.

East Ruimveldt and Mackenzie High are to meet Christ Church and Manchester from 14:00 hrs while at 15:00hrs, Marian Academy and Christianburg/Wismar collide with St. Stanislaus College and Canje Secondary, respectively.

At 16:00 hrs, Waramuri Top battle Institute of Academic Excellence, Carmel take on Vergenoegen, President’s College meet Cummings Lodge and Chase’s Academic Foundation tackle Dora.

In the final two matches of the day which begin at 17:00 hrs, Ann’s Grove will do battle with North Ruimveldt while Dolphin and Queenstown rekindle their rivalry.

The ExxonMobil Boys and Girls Under-14 Championships is an important event for young footballers in Guyana, since it provides an opportunity for them to showcase their skills and compete against their peers from across the country.

The tournament also serves as a platform for identifying talented players who can potentially represent Guyana at the international level.

This tournament is sanctioned by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) with support from the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYSBI) and MVP Sports.