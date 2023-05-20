Latest update May 20th, 2023 12:59 AM

Essequibo man on bail for sexual activity with a minor

May 20, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A 47-year-old man from Supernaam, Essequibo Coast, Region Two was on Friday granted $150,000 bail for having sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl.

The man identified as Anil Singh, a bowman, made his first court appearance at the Suddie Magistrate Court before Magistrate Esther Sam where he was charged with Sexual Activity with a Child – Contrary to Section 16 (3) of the Sexual offenses Act, Chapter 8:03.

Singh was not required to plead to the offence and was granted bail. The case has been adjourned to June 1, 2023.

