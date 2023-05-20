Essequibo man on bail for sexual activity with a minor

Latest update May 20th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 20, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A 47-year-old man from Supernaam, Essequibo Coast, Region Two was on Friday granted $150,000 bail for having sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl.
The man identified as Anil Singh, a bowman, made his first court appearance at the Suddie Magistrate Court before Magistrate Esther Sam where he was charged with Sexual Activity with a Child – Contrary to Section 16 (3) of the Sexual offenses Act, Chapter 8:03.
Singh was not required to plead to the offence and was granted bail. The case has been adjourned to June 1, 2023.
Jagdeo have us living with a ticking time bomb!
May 20, 2023– Ezekiel Newton secure 100m bronze By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Tianna Springer wrote her names in the annals Guyana’s track and field, when the 16-year-old shattered the South...
May 20, 2023
May 20, 2023
May 20, 2023
May 20, 2023
May 20, 2023
Kaieteur News – Last Sunday was Mother’s Day. While not a public holiday, it is one of the most popular days in the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – John Kerry, former U.S. Secretary of State and current U.S. Special Envoy on... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]