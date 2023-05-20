Death-row prisoners getting good treatment

Kaieteur News – Dem Boys never knew dat death row prisoners does get visitation rights. Even in Uncle Sam, dem states wah does allow visits to death row prisoners, dem does not allow contact visits. So dem boys nah understand how de prisoner wah escape had to be transported to Sibley Hall.

Dem death row prisoners does get special treatment. Dem does be kept away from de general population. That is what it used to be lang ago. But it look as if times changing and now dem death row prisoners getting visitors and being transported in ATVs. Talk about moving in style!

When dem hang dem death row prisoner in Guyana, dem don’t give de body to dem family. Some of dem family does gat to stand up outside de prison and wait fuh hear when de trap door slam. Is den dem does start cry because dem nah allowed fuh see de body. De authorities does even bury dem in an unmarked grave. So how come dem allowing visitation for death row prisoners?

When a death row prisoner escapes, it does cause fear in de society. People does be scared until de prisoner get caught. And nuff people hoping that dis chap get recaptured because is de second time he escape from custody.

Just de adder day, a man jump over de court balcony and run away. De interesting thing was dat he was on trial but was on bail. So just why he run away nobody knows. But de next day he turn up and admit he mek a mistake. Is only in Guyana dem things does happen.

