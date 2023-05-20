$507M contract awarded for infrastructural works in Lethem

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Housing and Water’s – Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) on Friday awarded a $507 million contract for a number of infrastructural works slated for the development of the Tract ‘CHPA’ (Poke Bridge) housing scheme in Lethem, Region Nine.

According to the Ministry, the contract was awarded to R. Kissoon Contracting Service by CHPA’s Director of Operations, Denise King-Tudor during an outreach exercise in the area.

Briefly, the Ministry shared that the contract will see the construction of roads and installation of pipe networks in the housing scheme.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal was present at the outreach where over 200 persons allocated lands in the area were signing up for their Agreement of Sale and Certificates of Title.

Also joining the Minister were Regional Chairman, Mr. Brian Allicock, Mayor of Lethem, Mr. John Macedo and other officials of the Ministry.

At the simple ceremony, Minister Croal told the residents that $570 million has already been invested for first phase infrastructure works in the area over the past two years. Moreover, a new well will also be drilled in the scheme and electrical networks will be installed.

It was reported that approximately 575 persons have been allocated lands at Tract CHPA. Early last month a number of allottees also signed up for their Agreement of Sale and titles during a similar exercise.

As part of housing hinterland housing programme in Region Nine, Minister Croal also announced that 100 homes (10 each) will be constructed in the following communities: Crash Water, Yakarinta, Quatata, Nappi, Shiriri, Rupunau, Parabara, Shea, Yurong Paru and Tiger Pond.

Kaieteur News had reported that the Ministry was allocated some $72 billion from the national budget this year to execute its projects.