Women lawyers condemn attacks on judiciary by AG, Nandlall

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Association of Women Lawyers (GAWL) has strongly condemned the comments made by Attorney General (AG) Anil Nandlall, SC, on the recent ruling by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly to throw out the case against former Finance Minister, Winston Jordan.

Senior Magistrate Daly discharged the case against the former minister, who was accused of selling State property valued US$40 million to B.K Marines Inc. for a mere US$100,000, a price that was grossly undervalued. The case was thrown out after the magistrate upheld a no-case submission made to the court by Attorneys-at-Law Roysdale Forde, SC, and Dawn Cush. In their submission, the lawyers contended that their client is not considered a “Public Officer” a key element of the charge that was brought against the former minister by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).

Following the ruling by the Magistrate, the AG issued a statement highlighting that Senior Magistrate Daly erred in law by not following the ruling by the High Court which set the precedent on the issue, that a minister can be charged as a “Public Officer.” The AG said too that the magistrate’s decision to not follow the ruling by the higher court amounts to an “egregious error.”

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Women Lawyers Association underscored that with their motto premised on “Women support justice and equality”, it feels compelled to address any attacks on the members of the Judiciary.

Being made aware of the AG’s comments in the media, the GAWL took the opportunity to remind citizens that the members of the Judiciary should be allowed to independently perform their functions. Consequently, it was underscored that any disparaging remarks or attacks, whether personal or otherwise, may expose Judicial Officers and their offices to ridicule.

It was stated that with the AG’s statement being published and communicated through various media platforms, it has widened the scope of attention of the negative comments.

The GAWL denounced the attack on the judiciary and reiterated that persons must cease from peddling, broadcasting, transmitting or in any way disseminating such information that may lower public confidence in Judicial Officers and the Judiciary.

It was stated that while there is a right to free speech, the Association reminded that these expressions must be within the parameters of the law and with regard to their contextual implications. It was pointed out that the rule of law is the backbone of society and as such respect should be accorded to those who in the exercise of their duty try to maintain the rule of law.

“The GAWL urges all persons to be prudent and respectful to the judiciary and all other professionals who are functioning in the course of duty,” it was further stated.

Notably, the AG issued a statement responding to the Association reiterating the basis of his comments made on the ruling by the learned Magistrate.

Moreover, during his weekly Facebook programme, the AG said that government is entitled to express a view critical of the judiciary as long as it is warranted. Two weeks ago, Vice President also called on the judiciary to make predictable decisions said that it was treading in “murky waters” after Justice Sandil Kissoon ordered the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to ensure ExxonMobil’s complies with the insurance provisions in its Liza Phase One Environmental Permit.