Latest update May 19th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Victoria man charged for allegedly stealing cattle

May 19, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Akeeno Smith, a 33-year-old construction worker of Lot 72 Victoria, East Coast Demerara, who was arrested earlier this week for the alleged theft of cattle, was on Thursday charged for the offence.

Charged, Akeeno Smith

Charged, Akeeno Smith

Smith, yesterday made his first court appearance at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore where the charge was read to him. He was not required to plead to the offence of larceny of cattle and was placed on $100,000 court bail.

The matter was adjourned to May 30, 2023.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show | May 17, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Jagdeo have us living with a ticking time bomb!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Sparta Boss, Bent St ready for One Guyana Futsal finals

Sparta Boss, Bent St ready for One Guyana Futsal finals

May 19, 2023

– Mohamed’s Enterprise reassures commitment to next tournament By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – A trade of words between captains from Bent Street and Sparta Boss yesterday, suggests...
Read More
Michael Parris bust unveiled in honour of Guyana’s only Olympic medallist 

Michael Parris bust unveiled in honour of...

May 19, 2023

Mcallister’s five puts West Indies A in command

Mcallister’s five puts West Indies A in command

May 19, 2023

Golden Stars, Good Fellas, Blueberry Hill and Ballers record wins

Golden Stars, Good Fellas, Blueberry Hill and...

May 19, 2023

Woodpecker Junior National C/ships hailed a success

Woodpecker Junior National C/ships hailed a...

May 19, 2023

Two more teenagers latest to benefit

Two more teenagers latest to benefit

May 19, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]