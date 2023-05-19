Victoria man charged for allegedly stealing cattle

Latest update May 19th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Akeeno Smith, a 33-year-old construction worker of Lot 72 Victoria, East Coast Demerara, who was arrested earlier this week for the alleged theft of cattle, was on Thursday charged for the offence.
Smith, yesterday made his first court appearance at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore where the charge was read to him. He was not required to plead to the offence of larceny of cattle and was placed on $100,000 court bail.
The matter was adjourned to May 30, 2023.
