Two more teenagers latest to benefit

Cricket Gear for Young and Promising Cricketers in Guyana Project…

Kaieteur Sports – Transport Sports Club’s (TSC) young all-rounders, Stephon Sankar and Tamar Apple, were the latest to benefit from this joint initiative between Anil Beharry and Kishan Das of the USA.

The 16-year old Sankar is a student of Chase’s Academic Foundation while the 14-year old Apple attends St. Winifed’s Secondary School.

Sankar represented President’s XI in the 2020 Inter County Under-15 Tournament.

Total cricket related items received/purchased so far: $350,000 in cash, thirteen colored cricket uniforms, two trophies, seventeen pairs of cricket boots, thirty pairs of batting pads, thirty one cricket bats, twenty eight pairs of batting gloves, twenty one thigh pads, three pairs of wicket keeping pads, four arm guards, two boxes, nine cricket bags, six bat rubbers and six helmets.

In addition, $600,000 worth in gear was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former National wicket keeper/batsman.

To date, fifty-five young players from all three counties of Guyana have benefited from three junior gear bags, two trophies, four arm guards, twenty one bats, two boxes, four helmets, twenty two pairs of cricket shoes, thirteen pairs of batting pads, two thigh pads, one bat rubber and nineteen pairs of batting gloves.

Additionally, two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also received one box of red cricket balls each, Cold Fusion Cricket Club received thirteen coloured uniforms while RHCCCC received two, fifteen white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicket keeping gloves and a set of stumps and bails.

The Town of Lethem also benefit while equipping youth coach Travis Persaud with one box of red balls.

Cricket related items, used or new, are distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist to identify talent. Progressive and well managed cricket clubs with a youth program will also benefit.

Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 592-623-6875 or Kishan Das on +1 -718-664-0896.