Sparta Boss, Bent St ready for One Guyana Futsal finals

– Mohamed’s Enterprise reassures commitment to next tournament

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – A trade of words between captains from Bent Street and Sparta Boss yesterday, suggests that fans will be in for a treat when the two sides collide on Saturday at the National Park in the finals of the One Guyana Futsal Championship.

With $1M up for grabs, compliments of KFC Guyana, Akel Clarke, captain of Bent Street, and Sparta Boss’ captain, Curtez Kellman, are looking to leave it all on the National Park tarmac.

Kellman and Clarke, along with all the other players on both Sparta and Bent Street, are teammates on the country’s National team, the Golden Jaguars, but on Saturday, they’re putting a pause to their comradeship and focus on hoisting the Mohamed’s Enterprise trophy and the ‘finger licking’ first-place prize.

The two captains said they’re happy to once again face each other, pointing back to their meeting in the finals of the GFF/Kashif and Shanghai Futsal championship at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Kellman pointed out that while Sparta Boss was able to come out on top in one of the most riveting futsal finals ever played in Guyana, his side remains cautious of Bent Street’s attacking prowess, led by Daniel Wilson, Sheldon Holder and Clive Nobrega.

Clarke on the other hand, believes with his side’s attacking skill-set which was on full display throughout the tournament, and his exceptional goalkeeping, Bent Street should come out on top.

Jermaine Junor, Kellman and Ryan Hackett had taken on the bulk of the scoring for Sparta Boss in the tournament so far.

Meanwhile, Nazar Mohamed, said his Mohamed’s Enterprise has been a long-time friend of the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation.

Mohamed said his entity will continue to support the One Guyana Futsal tournament, while stating they he’s looking forward to Saturday’s final.

Apart from the first-place prize of $1M, the second-place team will receive a prize of $500,000, while the third and fourth-place finishers will take home $200,000 and $100,000, respectively.

The One Guyana Futsal tournament has been a resounding success, according to the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation. The event has brought together some of the country’s top futsal teams and provided a platform for them to showcase their skills.

In addition to the exciting futsal action, fans can look forward to a host of entertainment options.

Jamaican DJ and dancehall artiste, Noah Power, will headline a slew of local acts that are expected to entertain the crowd when the curtains come down on the finals.