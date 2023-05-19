Latest update May 19th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Michael Parris bust unveiled in honour of Guyana’s only Olympic medallist 

May 19, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The National Olympians Association of Guyana (NOAG) yesterday unveiled a bust of Olympic medallist Michael Parris, crafted by Keith Agard, in honour of his achievements at the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

Deserving! Michael Parris standing next to his bust which was unveiled on May 18.

Deserving! Michael Parris standing next to his bust which was unveiled on May 18.

Parris won the bronze medal in boxing, becoming the only pugilist from the English-speaking Caribbean to achieve this feat.

Michael Parris sharing the historic moment with his family

Michael Parris sharing the historic moment with his family

The 65-year-old Parris was accompanied by his family and sports officials from the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA), National Sports Commission (NSC) and the Government of Guyana.

Director of Sports and president of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Steve Ninvalle, GOA president Godfrey Munroe and Parris himself delivered speeches during the event.

Ninvalle highlighted that Parris’ achievement 43 years ago was a rare one, particularly for boxing in the Caribbean.

Meanwhile, Parris spoke about the hard work he put in to achieve success and encouraged young boxers to follow in his footsteps.

The event was organized by the NOAG which was founded in 2021 by 1956 Olympian (Judo) Jeffery Sankies, who is now deceased.

On his way to winning Guyana’s only Olympic medal to-date, Parris defeated Nureni Gbadamosi (Nigeria), Fayez Zaghloul (Syria), and Daniel Zaragoza (Mexico).

However, in the bout for a chance to contest for the gold medal, Parris was defeated by Cuba’s Juan Hernandez.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show | May 17, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Jagdeo have us living with a ticking time bomb!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Sparta Boss, Bent St ready for One Guyana Futsal finals

Sparta Boss, Bent St ready for One Guyana Futsal finals

May 19, 2023

– Mohamed’s Enterprise reassures commitment to next tournament By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – A trade of words between captains from Bent Street and Sparta Boss yesterday, suggests...
Read More
Michael Parris bust unveiled in honour of Guyana’s only Olympic medallist 

Michael Parris bust unveiled in honour of...

May 19, 2023

Mcallister’s five puts West Indies A in command

Mcallister’s five puts West Indies A in command

May 19, 2023

Golden Stars, Good Fellas, Blueberry Hill and Ballers record wins

Golden Stars, Good Fellas, Blueberry Hill and...

May 19, 2023

Woodpecker Junior National C/ships hailed a success

Woodpecker Junior National C/ships hailed a...

May 19, 2023

Two more teenagers latest to benefit

Two more teenagers latest to benefit

May 19, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]