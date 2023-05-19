Is not Guyana!

Latest update May 19th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 19, 2023
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Deh gat a report how de CXC investigating a report of a leak of de CSEC Maths paper wah write yesterday. De CXC nah seh de paper leak. Dem claim dem investigating de reports of a possible leak.
Was only recently, somebody put up a post in Trinidad showing what look like a CXC Maths paper. But it could have been photo-shopped. So we should not jump to conclusions?
Some of dem children wah write yesterday glad and some sad. Dem wah do good hoping dat de report is false because dem nah looking forward to de prospect of rewriting de examination. But dem wah do ban, hoping dem can get a second chance. In Guyana not all dem students might pass dem exam but all of dem know fuh count money good. It mek dem boys remember de story about Little Johnny.
He teacher ask he: In math “If I give you 3 cats, and then another 3 cats, and then again another 3 cats, how many cats would you have?”
Little Johnny responds: “ten.”
Teacher: “Ok… that’s not correct, let’s do this again. But pay attention this time. If I gave you 3 cats, and another 3 cats and then another 3 cats, how many cats would you have?”
Little Johnny responds again: “Well… ten.”
The teacher, becoming slightly frustrated, tries a different way: “let’s try another example. If I gave you 3 oranges, then another 3 oranges, and then again another 3 oranges, how many oranges would you have?
Little Johnny: “Well, 9.”
Teacher, happier, responds: “That’s correct. Now if I gave you 3 cats, and another 3 cats and another 3, how many cats would you have?”
Johnny: “Ten!”
Teacher: “Little Johnny, how did you even calculate 10?”
Little Johnny: “Because I already have a cat at home!”
Talk half. Leff half!
Jagdeo have us living with a ticking time bomb!
