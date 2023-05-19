Golden Stars, Good Fellas, Blueberry Hill and Ballers record wins

Latest update May 19th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 19, 2023 Sports
PPP/C Linden ‘One Guyana’ Beach Football…
Kaieteur Sports – There were wins and walkovers as teams advanced to the next round when the second day of play in the People’s Progressive Party /Civic-organised Linden ‘One Guyana’ Beach Football competition, which has at stake $1M in cash incentives and prizes, continued Wednesday night at the ground outside its office in Industrial Area in Mackenzie, Linden.
The night began with YMNCA taking a win as Pacesetters failed to turn up and the second game ended with Golden Star beating Star Boys 1-0 as Kenneth James netted the goal for the winners.
Good fellas in a clinical performance stopped V Side 5-1 as Akel Plass got the brace while Tyler Lyte, Dwayne James and Salmon Austin got the other goals for the former as Joel Allicock was the player scoring for the latter.
R9 also won as Back Street Ballers did not take the field and Ballers Empire gained a slim 1-0 win over Shooters as Jamal Haynes scored that lone goal.
Blueberry Hill were 4-1 winners over One Side and the female exhibition game saw Speightland overwhelm Nurses 7-0. National Under-20 footballer Sheneesa Cornelius was responsible for three of the goals while Alia Venture and Tenacia Williams each got doubles for the Speightland side.
Play continues on Sunday with six more matches in this knockout tournament.
