Latest update May 19th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Golden Stars, Good Fellas, Blueberry Hill and Ballers record wins

May 19, 2023 Sports

PPP/C Linden ‘One Guyana’ Beach Football…

Kaieteur Sports – There were wins and walkovers as teams advanced to the next round when the second day of play in the People’s Progressive Party /Civic-organised Linden ‘One Guyana’ Beach Football competition, which has at stake $1M in cash incentives and prizes, continued Wednesday night at the ground outside its office in Industrial Area in Mackenzie, Linden.

The night began with YMNCA taking a win as Pacesetters failed to turn up and the second game ended with Golden Star beating Star Boys 1-0 as Kenneth James netted the goal for the winners.

Good fellas in a clinical performance stopped V Side 5-1 as Akel Plass got the brace while Tyler Lyte, Dwayne James and Salmon Austin got the other goals for the former as Joel Allicock was the player scoring for the latter.

R9 also won as Back Street Ballers did not take the field and Ballers Empire gained a slim 1-0 win over Shooters as Jamal Haynes scored that lone goal.

Action between Blueberry Hill (on ball) and One Side on the second night of the tournament.

Action between Blueberry Hill (on ball) and One Side on the second night of the tournament.

Blueberry Hill were 4-1 winners over One Side and the female exhibition game saw Speightland overwhelm Nurses 7-0. National Under-20 footballer Sheneesa Cornelius was responsible for three of the goals while Alia Venture and Tenacia Williams each got doubles for the Speightland side.

Play continues on Sunday with six more matches in this knockout tournament.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show | May 17, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Jagdeo have us living with a ticking time bomb!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Sparta Boss, Bent St ready for One Guyana Futsal finals

Sparta Boss, Bent St ready for One Guyana Futsal finals

May 19, 2023

– Mohamed’s Enterprise reassures commitment to next tournament By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – A trade of words between captains from Bent Street and Sparta Boss yesterday, suggests...
Read More
Michael Parris bust unveiled in honour of Guyana’s only Olympic medallist 

Michael Parris bust unveiled in honour of...

May 19, 2023

Mcallister’s five puts West Indies A in command

Mcallister’s five puts West Indies A in command

May 19, 2023

Golden Stars, Good Fellas, Blueberry Hill and Ballers record wins

Golden Stars, Good Fellas, Blueberry Hill and...

May 19, 2023

Woodpecker Junior National C/ships hailed a success

Woodpecker Junior National C/ships hailed a...

May 19, 2023

Two more teenagers latest to benefit

Two more teenagers latest to benefit

May 19, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]