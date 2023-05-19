ESCL’s over-40 tournament to begin in June

Kaieteur Sports – Another edition of the Essequibo Softball Cricket League’s (ESCL) over-40 T20 competition is set to bowl off next month, according to the Chairman of the League, Wakeel Layne.

Last March, the third tournament completed with Caribbean Cricket Club 2 retaining the trophy having disposed of Devonshire Castle Sports Club at Queenstown ground, Region 2, Pomeroon-Supenaam.

Layne informed that all set for another eventful season which is expected to have more than six teams.

“We [are] excited to have another tournament bowling off as soon as next month; based on the last competition, things were satisfying and we want to see the same level of competition and excitement,” Layne mentioned.

He added that the winning team is set to pocket $100,000 and a trophy and the runners-up side will cash in $40,000 and a trophy again.

Like the previous tournaments, there were a large number of prizes for outstanding, individual performances as well.

Layne also took the opportunity to say that registration is still open and interested teams can contact him. He outlined that the six teams that featured in the last competition are slated to return.

“I must say thanks to all the teams for their participation at the last competition and the ESCL is welcoming new teams as well; our aim is to see the continued growth of softball cricket on the Coast and I am optimistic that we will have more players coming out from June,” Layne related.

Since the formation of the ESCL 2021, Layne stated that are working tirelessly to have steady tournaments and praised his president Tom Bacchus for his consistent support and initiatives.

The last competition was played in memory of Dave Tajeshwar, an ardent supporter of softball cricket. His brother Vo has been one of the main sponsors since the first competition was launched.

Layne also expressed his gratitude to all the sponsors and again looking forward to their support.

“There is a list of sponsors and we have to thank them for their commitment; they are willing to support softball cricket competitions on the Coast and the ESCL is delighted to have all on board again,” Layne commented.

Meanwhile, a plethora of high-profile softball players have been on show and among them are: Ramesh Narine, Patrick Rooplall, Beesham Seepersaud, Richard Patterson, Roy Gonsalves, Anthony Persaud, Ravi Beharry, Ehwaaz Baksh, Prashad Mahadeo and Fazeer Mohamed.