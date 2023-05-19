Eleven local groups seek observer status for LGE

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has received eleven applications from 11 local groups seeking observer status for the June 12, 2023 Local Government Elections (LGE).

The Commission received the applications during the period April 12 and May 12, 2023 and is currently processing them. Last month, GECOM issued a call for local groups and organizations to apply for observer status ahead of LGE 2023. The call for observers is in accordance with Section 145 B of the Local Authorities Elections Act, Chapter 28:03.

According to information posted on GECOM’s website, there are a number of criteria that groups wishing to observe elections must follow. Among them is familiarity and experience with electoral laws and processes. Groups should have previous experience in election monitoring, and be able to maintain impartiality while conducting their duties. Other criteria are the presence of interpersonal skills (e.g. capacity of balanced judgment, ability to work in teams, ability to cope with difficult situations, respect for diverse attitudes, good communication skills, readiness to work in a multi-cultural environment); Ability to maintain professional independence and strict impartiality in the conduct of duties; and demonstrated commitment to democracy and human rights.

Meanwhile, two GECOM commissioners, opposition-appointed Commissioner Vincent Alexander and government-appointed Commissioner, Clement Rohee, travelled to Canada to overlook the printing of ballots ahead of Elections. Both Alexander and Rohee have returned to Guyana.

The LGE are scheduled for June 12, where residents in some 80 Local Authority Areas (LAA) are expected to vote for local representatives of their choice, in the proportional representation race and also in the first-past- the-post system.

The governing People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) has said that it is contesting in all LAAs, while the main opposition A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) is expected to contest some 90 percent of the LAAs.