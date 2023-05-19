Digicel Guyana takes Special Olympics athletes one step closer to Germany

Kaieteur Sports – Digicel Guyana has announced its unwavering support for the Guyana Special Olympics Team, who will be participating in the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin, Germany from June 17-25.

The telecommunications company has been a steadfast supporter of the team for more than ten years.

Although the team has not yet obtained all the necessary funds to cover the expenses of the entire six-member contingent’s travel, they are grateful for Digicel’s continued assistance.

For the first time, the Special Olympics will include Bocce, a bowling game, and Guyana will participate in Singles, Doubles, and Team competitions.

The four athletes representing Guyana are Daniel Samsundar, Stephanie Ramotar, Rachel Mortley, and Keston Knights. The officials accompanying them are Wilton Spencer (Head of Delegation) and Lavern Lee-Alleyne (Coach).

Out of approximately 210 countries participating in the Games, Guyana is one of 19 Caribbean countries scheduled to attend. More than 7,000 athletes will compete across 26 disciplines.

Spencer indicated that over the years, they have won 45 medals – 12 gold, 20 silver, and 13 bronze – mainly in the discipline of Track and Field.

According to Spencer, who is also President of Special Olympics Guyana, their mission is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Digicel Guyana aims to see the continued development of human resources through sport and the impact it has on transforming communities, according to Communications Manager, Vidya Sanichara.

The President of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA), Godfrey Munroe, has expressed his support for the team’s endeavour and has urged other organizations to assist in covering the G$3M deficit.

Despite support from organizations such as Digicel, the Guyana Olympic Association, the National Sports Commission, and the Office of the First Lady, there is still a significant shortfall to get all members to Germany.

At this point, they have secured uniforms and airfare for two persons, but just over G$3M is needed to cover the rest of the team.

Spencer indicated that the unforeseen expense was the need for them to travel to Trinidad and Tobago to obtain their visas for Germany.

Spencer is expected to be in Germany on June 9 to attend various Head of Delegation seminars while the remainder of the delegation is expected to arrive on June 12th.