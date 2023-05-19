Latest update May 19th, 2023 12:59 AM

Couple wanted for money laundering surrenders to SOCU

May 19, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A couple on Thursday surrendered to Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) in less than 24 hours after a wanted bulletin was issued for them by Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Riaz Ally and Jenifer Ally speaking to reporters before turning themselves in to SOCU in the company of their lawyer, Bernard Da Silva

According to the bulletin issued the couple- Riaz Ally and Jenifer Maria Ally nee Ramnarine was wanted for questioning relation to money laundering and financial crimes.  They turned themselves in around 12:12 hrs in the company of their lawyer Bernard Da Silva.

Da Silva told reporters that his clients will be exercising their right to remain silent and noted that they are prime witnesses in another money laundering case involving their relatives. He said the couple is taken aback that they are now considered suspects. “The matter is before the Diamond and Georgetown Magistrates’ courts, I won’t give you the details of the trial but the names of the parties are: Kenneth Ramanarine, Damian Ramanarine, and Yvette Saroop. I am representing both Kenneth Ramnarine and Damian Ramnarine, this is Kenneth Ramanarine’s daughter (Jenifer) and Damian Ramnarine’s sister…,” Da Silva said.

Meanwhile Jenifer Ally said that the move to issue a wanted bulletin for them (she and her husband) is “total nonsense” and “trash” because they have always been cooperative with SOCU. “…Every time SOCU needs us, we are here with the whole investigation. We have always been cooperative…So I don’t know what is the need for the wanted bulletin, that took me by surprise, they can just pick the phone up as they have done numerous times… It’s ( the wanted bulletin) defaming my character; it’s defaming my husband due to the fact that he is a Customs Officer”, she told reporters.

Jenifer’s father, Kenneth Ramnarine and her brother Damian Ramnarine were earlier this year charged with Yvette Saroop for allegedly laundering $4.1B and transferring large sums to 22 companies in China. A total of 268 charges were laid against the trio who hails from Herstelling, East Bank Demerara.  They were all denied bail and remanded to prison.

