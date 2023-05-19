Latest update May 19th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Commissioner Simon leads Fitness Walk

May 19, 2023 Sports

– Plans to foster good relationships with communities

Kaieteur Sports – Leading from the front; newly appointed Commander of Region 10, Assistant Commissioner Kurleigh Simon, is trying to forge a relationship with areas that include the Mining Town of Linden and other mining areas such Kwakwani and Ituni.

Commander Kurleigh Simon (right) leads Police on a Fitness Walk through the streets of Linden, Region 10.

Commander Kurleigh Simon (right) leads Police on a Fitness Walk through the streets of Linden, Region 10.

Simon, who was recently transferred to take charge of the region after a successful stint as Commander of Region No. 5 (Mahaica Berbice) is already making his presence felt.

On Wednesday, the Commander led members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) stationed in the region on a Fitness Walk through the streets of the Mackenzie Station District.

Since his arrival to the region, Commander Simon, has been familiarising himself with the area and plans to hold a number of community engagements to foster better relationships between the GPF and citizens of the County.

Included in his plans are the engagements of Community groups, Scouts (youth) and Sports groups, among others. (Samuel Whyte)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show | May 17, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Jagdeo have us living with a ticking time bomb!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Sparta Boss, Bent St ready for One Guyana Futsal finals

Sparta Boss, Bent St ready for One Guyana Futsal finals

May 19, 2023

– Mohamed’s Enterprise reassures commitment to next tournament By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – A trade of words between captains from Bent Street and Sparta Boss yesterday, suggests...
Read More
Michael Parris bust unveiled in honour of Guyana’s only Olympic medallist 

Michael Parris bust unveiled in honour of...

May 19, 2023

Mcallister’s five puts West Indies A in command

Mcallister’s five puts West Indies A in command

May 19, 2023

Golden Stars, Good Fellas, Blueberry Hill and Ballers record wins

Golden Stars, Good Fellas, Blueberry Hill and...

May 19, 2023

Woodpecker Junior National C/ships hailed a success

Woodpecker Junior National C/ships hailed a...

May 19, 2023

Two more teenagers latest to benefit

Two more teenagers latest to benefit

May 19, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]