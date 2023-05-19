Commissioner Simon leads Fitness Walk

– Plans to foster good relationships with communities

Kaieteur Sports – Leading from the front; newly appointed Commander of Region 10, Assistant Commissioner Kurleigh Simon, is trying to forge a relationship with areas that include the Mining Town of Linden and other mining areas such Kwakwani and Ituni.

Simon, who was recently transferred to take charge of the region after a successful stint as Commander of Region No. 5 (Mahaica Berbice) is already making his presence felt.

On Wednesday, the Commander led members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) stationed in the region on a Fitness Walk through the streets of the Mackenzie Station District.

Since his arrival to the region, Commander Simon, has been familiarising himself with the area and plans to hold a number of community engagements to foster better relationships between the GPF and citizens of the County.

Included in his plans are the engagements of Community groups, Scouts (youth) and Sports groups, among others. (Samuel Whyte)