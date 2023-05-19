$32M estimated to renovate National Psychiatric Hospital

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health has taken steps to renovate the National Psychiatric Hospital at Canje, Berbice, Region Six.

According to the opening of tenders on Tuesday, the works on the building are estimated to cost some $32 million. At the reading of the bids, a total of 10 contractors have applied for the contract, submitting bids between $17 million and $58 million.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Georgetown Public Hospital

Procurement of works for the relocation of the Pathology Laboratory.

Procurement of works for the Industry Health Centre’s Pharmacy room.

Design of a new Campbellville Health Centre.

Audit Office of Guyana

Provision of Audit Services.

Ministry of Health

Professional engineering consultancy services for the design of several facilities for the Ministry.

Renovation works to the National Psychiatric Hospital.

Ministry of Home Affairs

Procurement of CCTC systems for Lots 1 to 5.

Procurement of Equipment.

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport

Construction of stand at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.