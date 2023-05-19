$32M estimated to renovate National Psychiatric Hospital

Latest update May 19th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health has taken steps to renovate the National Psychiatric Hospital at Canje, Berbice, Region Six.

According to the opening of tenders on Tuesday, the works on the building are estimated to cost some $32 million. At the reading of the bids, a total of 10 contractors have applied for the contract, submitting bids between $17 million and $58 million.

