$32M estimated to renovate National Psychiatric Hospital

Latest update May 19th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 19, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health has taken steps to renovate the National Psychiatric Hospital at Canje, Berbice, Region Six.
According to the opening of tenders on Tuesday, the works on the building are estimated to cost some $32 million. At the reading of the bids, a total of 10 contractors have applied for the contract, submitting bids between $17 million and $58 million.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Georgetown Public Hospital
Procurement of works for the relocation of the Pathology Laboratory.
Procurement of works for the Industry Health Centre’s Pharmacy room.
Design of a new Campbellville Health Centre.
Audit Office of Guyana
Provision of Audit Services.
Ministry of Health
Professional engineering consultancy services for the design of several facilities for the Ministry.
Renovation works to the National Psychiatric Hospital.
Ministry of Home Affairs
Procurement of CCTC systems for Lots 1 to 5.
Procurement of Equipment.
Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport
Construction of stand at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.
Jagdeo have us living with a ticking time bomb!
May 19, 2023– Mohamed’s Enterprise reassures commitment to next tournament By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – A trade of words between captains from Bent Street and Sparta Boss yesterday, suggests...
May 19, 2023
May 19, 2023
May 19, 2023
May 19, 2023
May 19, 2023
Kaieteur News – Information has to come to hand that three members of the People’s Progressive Party are likely to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – John Kerry, former U.S. Secretary of State and current U.S. Special Envoy on... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]