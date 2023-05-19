3 new pump stations to cost $2.7B

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Agriculture will soon spend some $2.7 billion to construct three pump stations in Regions Three and Four with the aim of mitigating floods.

According to an invitation for bids issued by the Ministry, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) would soon undertake the construction of pump stations at Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara (WCD); at Pouderoyen area, West Bank Demerara (WBD); and at Jimbo, Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

It was stated in the document that the Ministry’s engineer has estimated that $918,231,387 is estimated to construct the Meten-Meer-Zorg station, $945,179,772 estimated for the Pouderoyen station, while $865,182,752 is estimated to construct the station at Jimbo.

Also the construction of a sluice/pump station is slated for Belle Vue, WBD, but no estimated cost was listed for this project. Kaieteur News understands that the undertaking is critical since Regions Three and Four are prone to flooding, which can result in livelihoods being affected.

In January, during the presentation of this year’s budget, it was revealed that the Government will invest a sum of $19.7 billion to upgrade the drainage and irrigation systems across the country.

It was mentioned in the budget too that farmers and residents of Meten-Meer-Zorg, Jimbo Grove, Belle Vue and Letter Kenny will be direct beneficiaries of new pump stations. Drainage and irrigation upgrades will also benefit farmers and residents across the country, including those at Amazon in Region Two, Adams Creek in Region Two, Nabaclis, Golden Grove, Buxton and Bellamy Canal in Region Five.

Already, preparatory works have started at Letter Kenny community, Region Six, for the construction of that pump station. Earlier this month, bids for the pump station were opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board office and $935,844,954 was estimated for the project. Ten contractors have submitted bids ranging from $750 million to $955million for the project.

Meanwhile, last year the Ministry had signed a $650,074,684 contract with Well Built Construction Services to construct a new pump station in the Canal No.1 area, WBD.