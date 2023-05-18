Teen motorcyclist dies day after crash with minibus

Kaieteur News – Joshua Woodroffe, an 18-year-old motorcyclist of One Mile Extension, Linden, Region Ten on Tuesday succumbed to injuries one day after crashing into a minibus at Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

According to police, the accident occurred around 10:30 hrs on Monday along the Enmore Public Road. Investigations revealed that the minibus was speeding east along the northern side of the road while Woodroffe was riding in the opposite direction. The bus reportedly swerved into the Woodroffe’s path and caused him to lose control of his motorcycle. He subsequently crashed into the back of the bus before hitting its right-side bumper. The impact flung him onto the road where he received multiple injuries to his body.

Police stated that he was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for immediate medical attention. Doctors reportedly noted that he was suffering from massive internal bleeding and admitted him in the hospital’s critical bay. Woodroffe died the following day without regaining consciousness. Police have since arrested the minibus driver, Pram Rampersaud, a 39-year-old resident of Enmore as the investigations continue.