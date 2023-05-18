Rape accused tells court it was a mistake after jumping from balcony to escape police

Kaieteur News – A rape accused on Tuesday while being escorted by a police officer for trial, jumped off the balcony of the Demerara High Court and escaped.

He, however, reportedly turned up in court the following day (Wednesday) and told the judge that “It was a mistake”. The rape accused was identified as Warren George. According to information received, George had asked to use the washroom and while being taken there by the officer, he made the daring escape.

Security cameras at the court captured him sitting a few times while walking with the policeman along the balcony before suddenly jumping over the balcony of the two-story building. He landed on his side before springing up to his feet and running away. Kaieteur News understands that he was on trial before Justice Navendra Singh and at the time of his escape was out on court bail. When he turned up for court on Wednesday his bail was revoked.