Linden woman jailed 8 years for raping young girl

May 18, 2023
Kaieteur News – Twenty-year-old Gabriella Allen called ‘Gabby’ a former day-care employee of Lot 26 Buck Hill, Wismar Linden, was on Monday jailed eight years for raping a young girl.
Allen had denied the indictment which stated that she raped a child under the age of 16, contrary to Section 10 (3) of the Sexual Offences Act Chapter 8:03.
She was on trial before Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry at the Demerara Sexual Offences Court. On February 22, after deliberating the jury returned with a guilty verdict. As such, Justice Sewnarine-Beharry ordered that a psychiatric evaluation be conducted on Allen.
In a victim impact statement that was read to the court by the child’s mother, it was revealed that since the incident she is unable to leave her daughter without underwear because she constantly touches or inserts her fingers into her vagina.
It was also revealed in court that the child tells people on the streets about what Allen did to her. The mother said since the incident, she only leaves her daughter with her mother because she does not trust anyone else to care for her.
Meanwhile, in an interview with a Senior Probation Officer, Allen claimed she was physically and verbally abused by her mother while growing up. It was stated in court that as a result of the abuse, she dropped out of school at age 15 and ran away from home.
The probation officer had explained that throughout the interview with Allen, the woman maintained her innocence and claimed that she was setup.
