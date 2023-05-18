Latest update May 18th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Linden woman jailed 8 years for raping young girl

May 18, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Twenty-year-old Gabriella Allen called ‘Gabby’ a former day-care employee of Lot 26 Buck Hill, Wismar Linden, was on Monday jailed eight years for raping a young girl.

Jailed, Gabriella Allen called “Gabby”

Jailed, Gabriella Allen called “Gabby”

Allen had denied the indictment which stated that she raped a child under the age of 16, contrary to Section 10 (3) of the Sexual Offences Act Chapter 8:03.

She was on trial before Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry at the Demerara Sexual Offences Court.  On February 22, after deliberating the jury returned with a guilty verdict. As such, Justice Sewnarine-Beharry ordered that a psychiatric evaluation be conducted on Allen.

In a victim impact statement that was read to the court by the child’s mother, it was revealed that since the incident she is unable to leave her daughter without underwear because she constantly touches or inserts her fingers into her vagina.

It was also revealed in court that the child tells people on the streets about what Allen did to her. The mother said since the incident, she only leaves her daughter with her mother because she does not trust anyone else to care for her.

Meanwhile, in an interview with a Senior Probation Officer, Allen claimed she was physically and verbally abused by her mother while growing up. It was stated in court that as a result of the abuse, she dropped out of school at age 15 and ran away from home.

The probation officer had explained that throughout the interview with Allen, the woman maintained her innocence and claimed that she was setup.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show | May 17, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Jagdeo have us living with a ticking time bomb!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

KFC feeds $1M to One Guyana Futsal tournament

KFC feeds $1M to One Guyana Futsal tournament

May 18, 2023

– Organizers anticipates mouth-watering finale on Saturday By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – With an already pumped up Sparta Boss and Bent Street teams, waiting to unleash against each...
Read More
Garrett pays it forward to Chase Academy and ‘Multi’

Garrett pays it forward to Chase Academy and...

May 18, 2023

Golden Jaguars receive ‘favourable draw’ for Nations League

Golden Jaguars receive ‘favourable draw’ for...

May 18, 2023

Da Silva and Sinclair drive Windies forward in century stand

Da Silva and Sinclair drive Windies forward in...

May 18, 2023

Madhoo, Fitzgerald guide Guyana to historic World Cup of Darts appearance

Madhoo, Fitzgerald guide Guyana to historic World...

May 18, 2023

Jackman anxious ahead of ‘Return of the Scorpio’ Pro/Am Card

Jackman anxious ahead of ‘Return of the...

May 18, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]