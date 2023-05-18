Latest update May 18th, 2023 12:59 AM

KFC feeds $1M to One Guyana Futsal tournament

May 18, 2023 Sports

– Organizers anticipates mouth-watering finale on Saturday

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – With an already pumped up Sparta Boss and Bent Street teams, waiting to unleash against each other in Saturday’s One Guyana Futsal championship finals, KFC Guyana yesterday added fuel to the flames of the tournament when they were announced as the latest sponsor for the event.

According to Pamela Manasseh, Marketing Manager for KFC Guyana, the company is always happy to support sports events in the country, while pointing to their renewed relationship with the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation, which has been instrumental in making the tournament a resounding success.

Kashif Muhammad, Co-Director of the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation, praised KFC Guyana for its consistency in supporting his organisation’s ventures.

He also expressed his gratitude for KFC’s contribution to the One Guyana Futsal championship finals, which he believes will make the event even more successful.

Kashif Muhammad, receiving KFC Guyana’s contribution to the One Guyana Futsal Tournament from Marketing Manager, Pamela Manasseh, in the presence of other K&S Organisation members. (Rawle Toney photo)

The finals are expected to draw a mammoth crowd to the National Park, despite concerns about unpredictable weather conditions.

Muhammad assured fans that all systems are in place for the highly anticipated contest between Sparta Boss and Bent Street.

Both teams have a rich history in some of futsal’s biggest tournaments and are expected to put up a fierce fight for the lucrative winner’s purse.

The last time the two sides met in a final, the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall overflowed with futsal-crazed fans eager to witness a duel for supremacy.

In the semi-finals, Sparta Boss overcame a determined Back Circle side by a scoreline of 6-4, thanks to a brace from Ryan Hackett and Sheldon Shepherd, as well as goals from Jermaine Junor and Curtez Kellman.

Bent Street, on the other hand, showed why they are considered favourites to win the tournament with a dominant 9-2 victory over California Square.

Apart from the first-place prize of $1M, the second-place team will receive a prize of $500,000, while the third and fourth-place finishers will take home $200,000 and $100,000, respectively.

The One Guyana Futsal tournament has been a resounding success, according to the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation. The event has brought together some of the country’s top futsal teams and provided a platform for them to showcase their skills.

In addition to the exciting futsal action, fans can look forward to a host of entertainment options.

Jamaican DJ and dancehall artiste, Noah Power, will headline a slew of local acts that are expected to entertain the crowd when the curtains come down on the finals.

