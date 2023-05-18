Joint services ranks prepare for LGE

Latest update May 18th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – With Local Government Elections (LGE) only weeks away, joint services ranks in Region Four have begun training at Police Officers’ Mess, located at the force’s headquarters at Eve Leary.

Joint Services ranks during one of the training sessions

“Members of the Joint Services Training Committee are conducting a Command Post Exercise 1/2023 at the Police Officers’ Mess, Police Headquarters, Eve Leary”, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) stated on Wednesday.

The training, according to force,  is for Joint Services ranks to be better equipped when handling possible situations at the upcoming elections.  As the ranks prepare themselves for LGE, the force advised members of the public to not be alarmed at the heightened presence of the joint services throughout the region.

The elections are scheduled for June 12, 2023.

Features/Columnists

