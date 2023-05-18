Joint services ranks prepare for LGE

Latest update May 18th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 18, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – With Local Government Elections (LGE) only weeks away, joint services ranks in Region Four have begun training at Police Officers’ Mess, located at the force’s headquarters at Eve Leary.
“Members of the Joint Services Training Committee are conducting a Command Post Exercise 1/2023 at the Police Officers’ Mess, Police Headquarters, Eve Leary”, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) stated on Wednesday.
The training, according to force, is for Joint Services ranks to be better equipped when handling possible situations at the upcoming elections. As the ranks prepare themselves for LGE, the force advised members of the public to not be alarmed at the heightened presence of the joint services throughout the region.
The elections are scheduled for June 12, 2023.
Jagdeo have us living with a ticking time bomb!
May 18, 2023– Organizers anticipates mouth-watering finale on Saturday By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – With an already pumped up Sparta Boss and Bent Street teams, waiting to unleash against each...
May 18, 2023
May 18, 2023
May 18, 2023
May 18, 2023
May 18, 2023
Kaieteur News – The world must be changing faster than I can keep up with it. I am led to this conclusion having read... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – John Kerry, former U.S. Secretary of State and current U.S. Special Envoy on... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]