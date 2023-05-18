[email protected] Truths By GHK Lall – A big hand for the Vice President

Kaieteur News – It is my position that the Hon Vice President, Bharat Jagdeo, has approached the stewardship of the nation’s oil and gas portfolio all wrong.

Because he has represented this great and delicate responsibility in a manner opposite to how he should have, I do Dr. Jagdeo a favour: I extend a big helping hand. If and when he should incorporate what I recommend with boldness and wisdom, he will succeed, with Guyana rising to its proper place of prosperity and respect.

The first thing I do for my brother, Dr. Jagdeo, is counsel him to speak less of what is helpful to Exxon’s interests. Stop groveling, please cease fawning.The American oil cobra is superbly equipped, better than any Guyanese leader and citizen (including me) to defend and advance its interests. It could be returns in keeping with the level of risks taken, or loans, or parent company guarantee. Frankly, whatever defenses Dr. Jagdeo runs before Guyanese on behalf of Exxon reduces him to the pathetic and unpatriotic. On the issue recently decided by Judge Kissoon, Exxon was miles ahead of Guyana having worked through various outcomes, but was careful: it is “reviewing” the decision. The company foxes in Irving, Texas can press their advantage, but does it want to risk the triggering the wrath of the Guyanese people by constantly dismissing their judiciary? Thus, it is reviewing.

Sticking with this Judge Kissoon’s ruling, I shrink at the utter contempt that Exxon must hold for my brother Jagdeo, given his unholy haste to protect them (while castrating his own people). What slurs they must have reserved specially for him! As the VP’s hustles to distract Guyanese from how he should be overseeing this oil wealth, his toadying to what benefits Exxon only becomes more pronounced, converts his actions to what is beyond contemptible. I feel great shame just by observing. Consider: I have said repeatedly that though the EPA is weak and useless, it is because it has been reduced to such a naked state by the PPP Government and its leaders. If brother Jagdeo himself is publicly rolling over so joyfully for Exxon, then how can the EPA be different?

Having relayed to Dr. Jagdeo, where he has gone wrong, I now guide him regarding what he must come to represent and exemplify in his relentless advocacy for better, for more, for what is right, and for what is properly due to Guyana. “We need more, and we want more, and we must get more.” “We will get more.” “I will spend my last ounce of energy, my final gasp, to get more, and I will get more for Guyana.” “From Exxon and its partners. From the Stabroek Block.”

What could of more singular and inspirational leadership than that, those immovable commitments of a man, a leader, and patriot dedicated to wresting the last penny and percentage point due to Guyana from Exxon for Guyanese! I take no delight in denouncing Dr. Jagdeo. First, he is not the enemy; and second, it would be counterproductive. As a son of this soil with major responsibilities placed in his hands, he must stand brave. Exxon must know that it is not dealing with a three-legged pony or a pussycat. I think that Dr. Jagdeo can do what I plead with him to do. More for Guyana must be his mantra. More! more! his sworn mission in life. Who the hell cares about Exxon’s interests, considering how it has dealt with this country?

I put some more powerful words in his ear. “If it means that we have to move mountains out of the way, then we will. I will. And if treacherous straits must be navigated, then they will be, with energy and vitality, and with zeal. I welcome it. If Exxon wants to pack up, that’s its choice. Whatever will be, will be.”

Separately, I have heard arguments and postures involving sanctity of contract, and they have theirstrengths, and validity also. To the VP, I give this little beauty, which is also for the listening pleasure of Exxon’s Routledge, and Ambassador Sarah Ann Lynch: we have every regard for sanctity of contract, but it is subservient to sanctity of sovereignty; even junior to sanctity of patrimony.

By my way of thinking about such crucial matters, sovereignty’s sanctity empowers Guyana not to approve one more oil project in the Stabroek Block. Not one more permit. Not one more license. I appreciate that Exxon can marshal its legal armies to present its grievances in court. That’s the company’s call. But there is the court of the Guyanese people: angry, antagonistic, and massed in growing hostility against Exxon. Against Exxon. Does Exxon really want to deal with such a dragged out, drag down development? I understand the oil is out there, but it would impress to observe Guyanese manifesting the same energy and passion against Exxon, like they did against each other in the last elections.

I think I have said enough. The baton is passed to VP Jagdeo. Best wishes, bro.

