Handyman jailed for breaking into businesswoman’s property

Kaieteur News – A Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara handyman was on Tuesday jailed for eight months after breaking into a woman’s home.

He was identified as Bryan Jack better known as ‘Nicey’ of Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD). Jack made his court appearance before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court and pleaded guilty to the offence of break and enter and larceny.