Guyana opens embassy in Qatar

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s embassy in Qatar was on Tuesday officially opened by President Irfaan Ali, who noted that the move would help both countries embark on a journey of enhanced bilateral relationship.

President Ali is quoted in a DOHANEWS article as stating, “We both promote peace, stability and sustainability… I want to thank all of our friends who are here to celebrate this momentous occasion.”

The president thanked Emir of Qatar, Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for his support to Guyana, noting that, “We are truly grateful and, as a nation, we pray for the continued prosperity and good health for the government, leadership and the people of Qatar.”

President Ali expressed his administration’s aim to diversify Guyana’s economy and make it one of the most competitive economies globally. DOHANEWS said prior to Tuesday’s inauguration, the Guyanese president stressed the importance of developing bilateral trade in various sectors, including oil, gas and food security. President Ali is in Doha, Qatar on an official visit. He is joined by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, Director of Presidential Affairs, Mrs. Marcia Nadir-Sharma, and other officials.

Dr. Ali has so far met with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Minister of Finance, Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari. The discussion centred on several areas of mutual cooperation. President Ali also presented paintings from local artist, Dillon Craig to the Senior Government Officials.

Bilateral discussions were also held with Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Engineer Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani, and the Qatar Chamber of Commerce, represented by its First Vice Chairman, Mohamed Bin Ahmed Bin Twar Al-Kuwari. During an engagement with Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani, Guyana’s global leadership in climate change was highlighted and the potential role Qatar can play.

The head of state also met with Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Group CEO of Qatar Airways, Akbar Al Baker. Dr. Ali and the airline’s Chief Executive Officer also discussed enhancing Guyana’s reach and the country’s tourism product.

Qatar and Guyana, in 2020 inked an Air Services Agreement on the sidelines of the 40th General Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organisation in Montreal. The agreement promoted the movement of goods and people of both countries. Qatar and Guyana established diplomatic relations in 1996 to strengthen bilateral cooperation in numerous fields, including climate change and energy.