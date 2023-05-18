Garrett pays it forward to Chase Academy and ‘Multi’

– National defender makes promise to keep helping

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – The late Maya Angelou once wrote, “when you learn, teach. When you get, give.”

Maya Angelou’s words were exemplified yesterday by national defender for the Golden Jaguars, Jeremy Garrett, who made a generous donation of football equipment and uniforms to the North Ruimveldt Multilateral and Chase’s Academic Foundation.

The donation is part of Garrett’s effort to give back to the two institutions that supported him during his school football playing career.

Garrett was a standout student-athlete, excelling in both academics and sports, performing exceptionally well on the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination as well as the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

After completing his high school education in Guyana, Garrett went on to study and compete for Louisiana State University (LSU) Eunice. He played a Captain’s role in guiding his side to their maiden NJCAA Region 23 Men’s Championship.

“The balance of sports and academics in my life helped tremendously in moulding me into the person I am today,” Garrett told Kaieteur News following his contribution, while further adding, “this gesture that I am doing today is to show my utmost appreciation for all the assistance both schools gave to me over my years with them.”

In particular, Garrett expressed gratitude towards Chase Academy, where he dominated school football. Garrett revealed that his donation is just a small gesture to the institution he played for and to Sir Chase.

Henry Chase, Principal of Chase Academy, praised Garrett’s donation as a “classic example of planting seeds and this is my vision for education.”

Chase believes that education and sports go hand-in-hand and that students should be encouraged to participate in both.

The usually candid Chase, who would’ve used his school to offer scholarships to a number of the country’s leading athletes, said education and sports goes hand-in-hand.

“Education is not just writing CSEC and CAPE. I think someone said, education without educating the heart is no education at all, and this is a classic example Jeremy demonstrated. When you would’ve achieved or starting to achieve, that you always remember where you come from,” Chase said.

He added, “I really want to thank him (Garrett) and I hope that this is a progressive thing that our school and Jeremy can collaborate in future endeavour like this.”

Lokesh Persaud, Deputy Headmaster at North Ruimveldt Multilateral, lauded Garrett’s contribution to the school.

Persaud said Garrett was always known for his willingness to participate and contribute to the school in sports, pointing to his now well-known footballer days of also competing in track and field.

Looking ahead, Garrett intends to offer more help to the two schools, pointing out that gesture is a reminder that successful individuals should always remember where they come from and give back to their communities.