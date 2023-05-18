Essequibo man jailed for stealing from his father

Kaieteur News – A labourer of Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast, Region Two was on Tuesday jailed for two years for stealing from his 72-year-old father.

The labourer, 40-year-old, Tulsiram Persaud called ‘Naresh’ appeared at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Esther Sam.

According to the charge, he stole from his father’s home at Lot 70 Para Street, Anna Regina between May 13 and May 15. Persaud reportedly pleaded guilty to the offence of ‘larceny in dwelling house’ and was sent to prison for two years.