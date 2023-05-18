Education Minister visits NGSA marking centre

Latest update May 18th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 18, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – On Tuesday, the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand visited the marking centre for the recently concluded National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) which was conducted and is being marked by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC).
In a press release, the Department of Public Information said the visit by the minister was done in keeping with the long established tradition for the sitting minister to show support and appreciation for the Markers and encourage the Markers to be extra careful during the marking process.
She explained that the marking process for the National Grade Six Assessment is conducted in several stages to ensure that each child’s examination papers are marked correctly and that several layers are in place to minimise any probability of inaccuracy. Firstly, a marker is exposed to only a single question of the entire exam and then that marker’s work is reviewed twice for quality assurance. The Markers are tasked with marking Paper Twos only since the Paper Ones have been taken abroad by CXC to be graded electronically. Approximately 15,268 pupils wrote the National Grade Six Assessment 2023 which was conducted on May 3 and May 4.
Jagdeo have us living with a ticking time bomb!
May 18, 2023– Organizers anticipates mouth-watering finale on Saturday By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – With an already pumped up Sparta Boss and Bent Street teams, waiting to unleash against each...
May 18, 2023
May 18, 2023
May 18, 2023
May 18, 2023
May 18, 2023
Kaieteur News – The world must be changing faster than I can keep up with it. I am led to this conclusion having read... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – John Kerry, former U.S. Secretary of State and current U.S. Special Envoy on... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]