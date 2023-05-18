Latest update May 18th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Education Minister visits NGSA marking centre

May 18, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – On Tuesday, the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand visited the marking centre for the recently concluded National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) which was conducted and is being marked by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC).

In a press release, the Department of Public Information said the visit by the minister was done in keeping with the long established tradition for the sitting minister to show support and appreciation for the Markers and encourage the Markers to be extra careful during the marking process.

Education Minister, Priya Manikchand and other officials during the visit  

Education Minister, Priya Manikchand and other officials during the visit

She explained that the marking process for the National Grade Six Assessment is conducted in several stages to ensure that each child’s examination papers are marked correctly and that several layers are in place to minimise any probability of inaccuracy. Firstly, a marker is exposed to only a single question of the entire exam and then that marker’s work is reviewed twice for quality assurance. The Markers are tasked with marking Paper Twos only since the Paper Ones have been taken abroad by CXC to be graded electronically. Approximately 15,268 pupils wrote the National Grade Six Assessment 2023 which was conducted on May 3 and May 4.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show | May 17, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Jagdeo have us living with a ticking time bomb!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

KFC feeds $1M to One Guyana Futsal tournament

KFC feeds $1M to One Guyana Futsal tournament

May 18, 2023

– Organizers anticipates mouth-watering finale on Saturday By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – With an already pumped up Sparta Boss and Bent Street teams, waiting to unleash against each...
Read More
Garrett pays it forward to Chase Academy and ‘Multi’

Garrett pays it forward to Chase Academy and...

May 18, 2023

Golden Jaguars receive ‘favourable draw’ for Nations League

Golden Jaguars receive ‘favourable draw’ for...

May 18, 2023

Da Silva and Sinclair drive Windies forward in century stand

Da Silva and Sinclair drive Windies forward in...

May 18, 2023

Madhoo, Fitzgerald guide Guyana to historic World Cup of Darts appearance

Madhoo, Fitzgerald guide Guyana to historic World...

May 18, 2023

Jackman anxious ahead of ‘Return of the Scorpio’ Pro/Am Card

Jackman anxious ahead of ‘Return of the...

May 18, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]