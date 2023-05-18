Latest update May 18th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

ECD man wanted for multiple armed robberies

May 18, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Police on Wednesday issued a wanted bulletin for William De Abreu, a 25-year-old man who they said is wanted for questioning in relation to a series of armed robberies.

The man’s last known address has been listed as Lot 281 Middle Street, Bareroot and Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara (ECD). De Abreu is wanted for questioning for a series of gun- related robberies and discharging a loaded firearm with intent. Police stated that the crimes took place on April, 2023 at Enmore, ECD.

If anyone knows his whereabouts, they are asked to contact police on telephone numbers, 225-6940, 225-8169, 226 7476, 225 2317, 227-1149 or the nearest police station.  De Abreu is no stranger to police. In January, 2021 he was labeled a suspected bandit and was reportedly involved in a shootout that same month with police at Church Road, Bachelor’s Adventure.

Reports back then stated that the incident took place on January 19, 2021. De Abreu was reportedly driving a car when police intercepted and signaled him to stop. He disobeyed the order and attempted to drive away but ended up crashing into the police vehicle.  He then allegedly exited the vehicle and opened fire on the ranks as he ran away. Police returned fire and one of the bullets had struck him in the leg but he had still managed to escape them. He was later arrested while seeking medical attention for his wound at the Woodlands Hospital.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show | May 17, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Jagdeo have us living with a ticking time bomb!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

KFC feeds $1M to One Guyana Futsal tournament

KFC feeds $1M to One Guyana Futsal tournament

May 18, 2023

– Organizers anticipates mouth-watering finale on Saturday By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – With an already pumped up Sparta Boss and Bent Street teams, waiting to unleash against each...
Read More
Garrett pays it forward to Chase Academy and ‘Multi’

Garrett pays it forward to Chase Academy and...

May 18, 2023

Golden Jaguars receive ‘favourable draw’ for Nations League

Golden Jaguars receive ‘favourable draw’ for...

May 18, 2023

Da Silva and Sinclair drive Windies forward in century stand

Da Silva and Sinclair drive Windies forward in...

May 18, 2023

Madhoo, Fitzgerald guide Guyana to historic World Cup of Darts appearance

Madhoo, Fitzgerald guide Guyana to historic World...

May 18, 2023

Jackman anxious ahead of ‘Return of the Scorpio’ Pro/Am Card

Jackman anxious ahead of ‘Return of the...

May 18, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]