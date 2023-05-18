ECD man wanted for multiple armed robberies

Kaieteur News – Police on Wednesday issued a wanted bulletin for William De Abreu, a 25-year-old man who they said is wanted for questioning in relation to a series of armed robberies.

The man’s last known address has been listed as Lot 281 Middle Street, Bareroot and Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara (ECD). De Abreu is wanted for questioning for a series of gun- related robberies and discharging a loaded firearm with intent. Police stated that the crimes took place on April, 2023 at Enmore, ECD.

If anyone knows his whereabouts, they are asked to contact police on telephone numbers, 225-6940, 225-8169, 226 7476, 225 2317, 227-1149 or the nearest police station. De Abreu is no stranger to police. In January, 2021 he was labeled a suspected bandit and was reportedly involved in a shootout that same month with police at Church Road, Bachelor’s Adventure.

Reports back then stated that the incident took place on January 19, 2021. De Abreu was reportedly driving a car when police intercepted and signaled him to stop. He disobeyed the order and attempted to drive away but ended up crashing into the police vehicle. He then allegedly exited the vehicle and opened fire on the ranks as he ran away. Police returned fire and one of the bullets had struck him in the leg but he had still managed to escape them. He was later arrested while seeking medical attention for his wound at the Woodlands Hospital.