Bandit rips off school boy’s pants to get cell phone

Kaieteur News – A lone bandit on a motorbike on Wednesday afternoon, at Last Bridge, Ondeneeming, La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD), ripped off a school boy’s pants just to get his cell phone out of the pocket.

After stealing the child’s phone, the thief reportedly pushed the boy into a nearby trench and rode away. The victim was identified as a 15-year-old fourth form student of the Westminster Secondary School, located in La Parfaite Harmonie.

He told Kaieteur News that he was attacked just a few minutes after 15:00 hrs while walking home from school. The boy said he had observed four men on two motorcycles riding around the area and acting in a suspicious manner. A few minutes later, he recalled while continuing his journey home, one of them pulled up on a motorcycle beside him. The man he described as a short with a neat haircut got off the bike and pounced on him. As the man grabbed him, he tried to wrestle his way out from his grip but the bandit held onto his pocket and ripped off his pants just to take out his cellphone. The bandit pushed him into a nearby trench before riding away. Investigations are ongoing.