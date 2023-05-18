Bandit rips off school boy’s pants to get cell phone

Latest update May 18th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 18, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A lone bandit on a motorbike on Wednesday afternoon, at Last Bridge, Ondeneeming, La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD), ripped off a school boy’s pants just to get his cell phone out of the pocket.
After stealing the child’s phone, the thief reportedly pushed the boy into a nearby trench and rode away. The victim was identified as a 15-year-old fourth form student of the Westminster Secondary School, located in La Parfaite Harmonie.
He told Kaieteur News that he was attacked just a few minutes after 15:00 hrs while walking home from school. The boy said he had observed four men on two motorcycles riding around the area and acting in a suspicious manner. A few minutes later, he recalled while continuing his journey home, one of them pulled up on a motorcycle beside him. The man he described as a short with a neat haircut got off the bike and pounced on him. As the man grabbed him, he tried to wrestle his way out from his grip but the bandit held onto his pocket and ripped off his pants just to take out his cellphone. The bandit pushed him into a nearby trench before riding away. Investigations are ongoing.
Jagdeo have us living with a ticking time bomb!
May 18, 2023– Organizers anticipates mouth-watering finale on Saturday By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – With an already pumped up Sparta Boss and Bent Street teams, waiting to unleash against each...
May 18, 2023
May 18, 2023
May 18, 2023
May 18, 2023
May 18, 2023
Kaieteur News – The world must be changing faster than I can keep up with it. I am led to this conclusion having read... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – John Kerry, former U.S. Secretary of State and current U.S. Special Envoy on... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]