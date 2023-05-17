Woman gives birth to 11.2-lb baby girl at Diamond Hospital

Kaieteur News – Just over a week ago, the Diamond Diagnostic Hospital delivered a healthy 11.2 pounds (lb) baby girl to mother Anette Da Silva.

In a brief statement on its Facebook page, the Ministry of Health expressed congratulations to Dr. Abdulla Amin and her team on the impressive and safe delivery of an 11.2 pounds baby at the hospital.

The newborn is said to be above the normal weight as the average weight for full-term babies is about 7-8 pounds. Anette Da Silva, who gave birth naturally just over a week ago expressed gratitude to the doctors and nurses who stood by her throughout every stage of her delivery. She said her bouncing baby girl is healthy and had her first follow-up evaluation at the Diamond Hospital- Maternal and Child Health Clinic on Monday.