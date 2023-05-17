Latest update May 17th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Teachers will be trained to incorporate road safety into curriculum

May 17, 2023 News

Coordinator of the Guyana National Road Safety Council, Ramona Doorgen

Coordinator of the Guyana National Road Safety Council, Ramona Doorgen

Kaieteur News- Several teachers across Guyana will benefit from a ‘train the trainers’ programme through the Guyana National Road Safety Council (GNRSC), allowing them to incorporate road safety into their teaching sessions.

The initiative is geared towards increasing awareness of the importance of road safety at the nursery, primary and secondary levels, the Department of Public Information has reported.  This was disclosed by GNRSC’s Coordinator, Ramona Doorgen, during an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Monday. Doorgen explained that the undertaking is part of a three-component training programme that targets teachers, police officers and councillors from the various road safety councils in every region.

Modules have already been developed with assistance from teachers and other relevant stakeholders. “Whether it’s a private school, we would like to see every teacher in the country trained. It’s going to bring awareness to the kids, they will have to actually go and do research [on road safety],” the coordinator pointed out. Already, 61 teachers of Linden, Region 10 have completed the programme. Similar sessions will be held in Region Six from May 19.

“We have to train the teachers to integrate road safety into the curriculum, but then we have to train the police officers and the road safety council, how to monitor and evaluate the programme,” Doorgen further explained. This is among several collaborations aimed at reducing and eventually ending road carnage.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

Jagdeo have us living with a ticking time bomb!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Sparta Boss, Bent Street up the ante ahead of $1M clash in One Guyana Futsal finals

Sparta Boss, Bent Street up the ante ahead of $1M clash in One Guyana...

May 17, 2023

Kaieteur Sports- The inaugural One Guyana Futsal tournament has been a resounding success, showcasing the best of futsal talent in the country. With $1M up for grabs for the winner of the finals,...
Read More
Guyana tackle old rivals T&T as competition enters final stages

Guyana tackle old rivals T&T as competition...

May 17, 2023

Annie Brown named BCB Mother of the Year

Annie Brown named BCB Mother of the Year

May 17, 2023

T&T’s Rampaul and Gagar among the participants

T&T’s Rampaul and Gagar among the...

May 17, 2023

Aboila Jackman confident of success ahead of Boodram clash

Aboila Jackman confident of success ahead of...

May 17, 2023

Chanderpaul, McKenzie hit fifties against Bangladesh A

Chanderpaul, McKenzie hit fifties against...

May 17, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Guyana faces a moral crisis

    Kaieteur News- The moral crisis facing the nation deepens. It appears that we speak out about what is right and what is wrong... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]