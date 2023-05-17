Sparta Boss, Bent Street up the ante ahead of $1M clash in One Guyana Futsal finals

Kaieteur Sports- The inaugural One Guyana Futsal tournament has been a resounding success, showcasing the best of futsal talent in the country. With $1M up for grabs for the winner of the finals, Sparta Boss and Bent Street are anticipating a mouth-watering finale at the National Park.

Both teams share a rich history in some of futsal’s biggest tournaments, and adding the generosity of Mohamed’s Enterprise for the lucrative winner’s purse, Saturday’s finals will add a new chapter to the two side’s rivalry.

In the semi-finals, Sparta Boss overcame a determined Back Circle side by a scoreline of 6-4, thanks to a brace from Ryan Hackett (21’, 39’) and Sheldon Shepherd (5’, 33’), as well as goals from Jermaine Junor (29’) and Curtez Kellman (31’).

Meanwhile, Bent Street showed why they are considered favourites to win the tournament with a dominant 9-2 victory over California Square.

Job Caesar’s hat-trick (22’, 33’, 39’), coupled with a double from Adrian Aaron (21’, 22) and goals from Daniel Wilson (19), Sheldon Holder (21’), Pernell Shultz (6’) and Colin Nelson (16’) proved too much for California Square to handle.

Sparta Boss will rely on the attacking prowess of Hackett and Shepherd, while Bent Street will look to Caesar and Aaron for inspiration.

The winner of the match will not only claim the coveted title of One Guyana Futsal champions but also a hefty cash prize of $1M.

Speaking ahead of the final, Jeremy Garrett, who acts as Management of the Sparta team, assured their supporters that “no doubt I believe that the guys can pull it off and it’s going to be an entertaining one. Looking for the victory in our finals, no doubt.”

For Adrian Aaron, Bent Street is talented enough to match Sparta Boss’ attack and will resolute defend their goal. Both teams are anticipating fireworks when the two sides collide.

The second-place team will receive a prize of $500,000, while the third and fourth-place finishers will take home $200,000 and $100,000, respectively.

The One Guyana Futsal tournament has been successful, according to the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation.