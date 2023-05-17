Latest update May 17th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

ILO to hold two-day conference in Guyana next week

May 17, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The International Labour Organization’s (ILO), Decent Work Team and Office for the Caribbean, in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour in Guyana, will host the Twelfth Subregional ILO Meeting of Caribbean Labour Ministers from 23-25 May 2023 in Georgetown, Guyana.

The meeting will include the participation of Ministers of Labour and senior officials from thirteen ILO member States and nine non-metropolitan territories in the English and Dutch-speaking Caribbean, the ILO said in a press release. Representatives from regional workers’ organisations and employers’ organisations will also be in attendance.

The three-day meeting will provide a forum for participating Caribbean world of work leaders to: exchange perspectives on the global, regional, and national actions required to accelerate the mainstreaming of social justice for transformative socio-economic development in the current multi-crisis context; address labour migration as a potential enabler of decent work and acceleration factor in Caribbean development, including the importance of systemic, rights-based, inclusive approaches, to addressing governance challenges in a hyper-mobile region; and examine Caribbean progress on Just Transition policy and institutional mechanisms and determine priorities for action and ILO technical assistance for the 2024-25 biennium.

The Opening Ceremony of the Twelfth Subregional ILO Meeting of Caribbean Labour Ministers will take place on Tuesday 23 May between 9.00-10.30 AM at the Grand Ballroom of the Guyana Marriott Hotel, Georgetown Guyana. Mr. Gilbert F. Houngbo, Director-General of the International Labour Organization, will attend the opening ceremony virtually to deliver feature remarks.

Other speakers include: His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana; Joseph Hamilton, Minister of Labour, Guyana; Ms. Claudia Coenjaerts, Director, ILO Regional Office for Latin America and the Caribbean and Mr. Dennis Zulu, Director, ILO Decent Work Team and Office for the Caribbean.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

Jagdeo have us living with a ticking time bomb!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Sparta Boss, Bent Street up the ante ahead of $1M clash in One Guyana Futsal finals

Sparta Boss, Bent Street up the ante ahead of $1M clash in One Guyana...

May 17, 2023

Kaieteur Sports- The inaugural One Guyana Futsal tournament has been a resounding success, showcasing the best of futsal talent in the country. With $1M up for grabs for the winner of the finals,...
Read More
Guyana tackle old rivals T&T as competition enters final stages

Guyana tackle old rivals T&T as competition...

May 17, 2023

Annie Brown named BCB Mother of the Year

Annie Brown named BCB Mother of the Year

May 17, 2023

T&T’s Rampaul and Gagar among the participants

T&T’s Rampaul and Gagar among the...

May 17, 2023

Aboila Jackman confident of success ahead of Boodram clash

Aboila Jackman confident of success ahead of...

May 17, 2023

Chanderpaul, McKenzie hit fifties against Bangladesh A

Chanderpaul, McKenzie hit fifties against...

May 17, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Guyana faces a moral crisis

    Kaieteur News- The moral crisis facing the nation deepens. It appears that we speak out about what is right and what is wrong... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]