Guyana tackle old rivals T&T as competition enters final stages

CG Insurance Women’s Super50 Cup…

Kaieteur Sports- Action across St. Kitts continues today as Guyana face old foes Trinidad and Tobago, while defending champs Barbados seek to maintain their rampant streak as they close in on a possibly retaining their title.

Trinidad will tackle Guyana in an important match for both sid

es. Guyana has been showing their form late in the tournament, as their veteran core of ladies seems to have found some form.

Most notably, their wide array of spinners, which is led by Flaffianna Millington, is expected to be a handful against the Trinidadians. More from the batting department should easily help Guyana topple their rivals, should the like of Mandy Mangru, Shabika Gajnabi, Shamaine Campbell and other Windies stars fire today.

Anisa Mohammed has need big for Trinidad with bat and ball. Alongside Brittney Cooper, Djenaba Joseph who had 90 in the last game and Shunelle Sawh will play key roles with the bat.

Jamaica ladies will be keen on getting the better of the Women from Windwards, following their loss to Guyana in the last round. Stafanie Taylor, Natasha McLean, Chedean Nation and other veterans are crucial for today’s match.

With Afy Fletcher in amazing all-round form, Windward Islands, who also lost their last game, could likey play around their star as bowlers Qiana Joseph and Zaida James have been good for their team, who lacks much firepower in the batting area.

Barbados, the defending champions are on course to retain their title, led by star all-rounder Hayley Matthews. With the likes of Kycia and Kyshona Knight, Matthews and Aaliyah Alleyne all in cracking batting form, Barbados will be keen on maintaining their runfest come today.

Leewards had their innings rained out against Trinidad in the previous round, not helping their chances against a rampant Bajan squad, despite Amanda Edwards being in fine batting touch with medium-pacer Tonya Martin being a key player with ball in hand.