Chanderpaul, McKenzie hit fifties against Bangladesh A

Kaieteur Sports- Kirk McKenzie missed out on a hundred while Tagenarine Chanderpaul got an unbeaten half-century as the West Indies “A” team closed the opening day of the 1st unofficial Test against Bangladesh “A” on 220 for 2 at Sylhet.

McKenzie (86) put on 130 for the first wicket with Chanderpaul, who batted through the day to end on 70 not out.

Raymond Reifer got 26 before Alick Athanaze (36 not out) put on a further 60 with Chanderpaul before play was called.

For Bangladesh, Masfik Hasan (1/15) and Saif Hassan (1/14) were the only wicket-takers.

Only 68 overs were possible on the opening day of the match.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Joshua Da Silva is the captain of the West Indies A team while Yannic Cariah was selected on the playing XI.

T&T pacer Anderson Phillip missed out on selection.

The 1st unofficial Test runs from May 16 – 19, with two other matches to follow on May 23 – 26 and May 30 to June 2. (Loop Caribbean News)