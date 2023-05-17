Latest update May 17th, 2023 12:59 AM

CANU flags ‘ I am drugs’ party

May 17, 2023 News

The flyer that is being circulated on social media promoting the ‘I Am Drugs’ event

The flyer that is being circulated on social media promoting the 'I Am Drugs' event

…warns citizens against illicit sale, use of narcotics

Kaieteur News – The Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) on Tuesday issued a stern warning to citizens against the illicit sale and use of narcotics ahead of an event dubbed “I Am Drugs.”

In a statement, the agency noted that it is aware of the circulation of an advertisement for a local event on social media platforms. The event is being hosted by Alonzo Greaves, former National Cyclist of Guyana and is to be held on Friday.

CANU reminded citizens that, “the use, sale, and distribution of illicit drugs is illegal, and persons discovered with illicit substances whether for personal use or for the purpose of trafficking would be prosecuted in accordance with the laws of Guyana-Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances act Chapter 10:10.”

