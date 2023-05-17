CANU flags ‘ I am drugs’ party

Latest update May 17th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 17, 2023 News
…warns citizens against illicit sale, use of narcotics
Kaieteur News – The Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) on Tuesday issued a stern warning to citizens against the illicit sale and use of narcotics ahead of an event dubbed “I Am Drugs.”
In a statement, the agency noted that it is aware of the circulation of an advertisement for a local event on social media platforms. The event is being hosted by Alonzo Greaves, former National Cyclist of Guyana and is to be held on Friday.
CANU reminded citizens that, “the use, sale, and distribution of illicit drugs is illegal, and persons discovered with illicit substances whether for personal use or for the purpose of trafficking would be prosecuted in accordance with the laws of Guyana-Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances act Chapter 10:10.”
Jagdeo have us living with a ticking time bomb!
May 17, 2023Kaieteur Sports- The inaugural One Guyana Futsal tournament has been a resounding success, showcasing the best of futsal talent in the country. With $1M up for grabs for the winner of the finals,...
May 17, 2023
May 17, 2023
May 17, 2023
May 17, 2023
May 17, 2023
Kaieteur News- The moral crisis facing the nation deepens. It appears that we speak out about what is right and what is wrong... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – John Kerry, former U.S. Secretary of State and current U.S. Special Envoy on... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]