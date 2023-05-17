Annie Brown named BCB Mother of the Year

Chesney clinches Chattergoon Grassroots Tournament…

Kaieteur Sports – Chesney Cricket Club defeated arch rival Fyrish by 72 runs to clinch the one day Grassroots cricket tournament and win the Chattergoon Trophy at the Chesney Ground over the weekend. The three-team event also included Jai Hind CC of Albion and was sponsored by former Guyana player, Hemnarine Chattergoon, in memory of his parents.

Rain delayed the start by over three hours and forced the board to reduce the first match to ten overs per side and the finals to thirteen overs a side.

In the first match, Fyrish chalked up 117 for 3 off their ten overs with K Subramanie stroking an attractive 70 not out. D .Ramoutar took 2 for 16 for Jai Hinds, who in reply reached 90 all out in 10 overs as Hassan Hussain scored an attractive 50. Y .Chinapen claimed 3 for 12 for Fyrish, who advanced to play Chesney in the finals.

Chesney decided to bat first after winning the toss and scored 135 for 7 from their allotted 13 overs with Hemendra Gurdyal (20), Krisha Amoi (19) and Ramesh Kassinauth (18) being the main scorers. Khemraj Subramani was the best bowler for Fyrish with figures of 3 for 19.

In reply, the visitors were bowled out for a meager 63 from 12.3 overs as only Subramani offered resistance with 19. Off spinner Safraz Khan, who was later named Man of the Finals, took five wickets for sixteen runs while former national player Imran Khan supported with 3 for 13.

The winner and runner up carried home trophies and cash prizes while Khan received a medal and a cash incentive.

BCB President Hilbert Foster stated that the main aim of the tournament was to support the development of the game among the three teams and to allow one of them to win a BCB title. He expressed thanks to Chesney for hosting the tournament and to Chattergoon for sponsoring the event. Foster noted that Dianand and Shamshadbagam had raised four sons, who all went on to play for Guyana at several levels, including test player Sewnarine. Hemnarine played for the West Indies at the Under 19 level.

Meanwhile, on Mother’s Day the BCB honored Ms. Annie Brown as the Mother of the Year. Brown received the Brian Ramphal Mother of the Year Award for the positive role she played in the cricketing career of her son, Nicholas Hall.

Hall, a member of the Rose Hall Canje CC is a Berbice under-15 and a national standby player. BCB Secretary Angela Haniff congratulated Brown for being an outstanding and supportive parent. The BCB, she noted is very pleased with the support the board was getting from parents at all levels. The award is sponsored annually by Georgetown-based businessman, Brian Ramphal.