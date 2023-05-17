Aboila Jackman confident of success ahead of Boodram clash

‘Return of the Scorpion’ Pro/Am Int’l C/ships…

Kaieteur Sports- The much-anticipated ‘Return of the Scorpion’ Pro/Am International Championship, which is billed for May 21 at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue, has generated immense excitement over the past few weeks among analysts and enthusiasts, who consider it the most significant fight card in over a decade.

Many predict that it will surpass the renowned Patrick Forde Memorial Championships, which has long been regarded as the ultimate benchmark for local boxing events.

The Return of the Scorpion fight night promises an exhilarating lineup, featuring five captivating professional bouts and an equally thrilling amateur segment. Headlining the event will be Elton Dharry, stepping into the squared circle to face off against Ramos Ronald from Colombia, in an eight-round Bantamweight fixture. Co-headlining the event is Dexter ‘De Kid’ Marques, who will engage in an eight-round Super Bantamweight encounter with Luis Carrillo.

Meanwhile, adding a touch of excitement to the amateur aspect of the card are the Jackman sisters, who will be entering the ring for the first time since their remarkable performance at the Women’s World Boxing Championship.

Abiola and Alesha Jackman created history as the first female Guyanese boxers to achieve a coveted IBA ranking following their remarkable exploits in New Delhi, India. Abiola is now ranked 27th in the world in the Elite Women 81-and-over Kg (Heavyweight division). She acknowledges her success as the result of unwavering commitment, crediting her coach Sebert Blake, the President of the Guyana Boxing Association Mr. Steve Ninvalle, and above all, her faith.

She expressed her overwhelming joy, stating, “It’s a great and overwhelming feeling. Firstly, I couldn’t have done it without the Lord, my coach Sebert Blake, and the President of the Guyana Boxing Association Mr. Steve Ninvalle. It all came through hard work and dedication to the sport.”

According to Abiola, being seen as a role model for emerging female boxers is an honour she deeply cherishes. She believes that nurturing young athletes in the sport is an amazing responsibility and opportunity. Abiola is currently in the preparatory phase for her upcoming battle with Trinidad and Tobago champion LeeAnn Boodram on Sunday.

When asked about her expectations for the upcoming bout, co-headlining the amateur section of the international card alongside her sister (Alesha) and performing in front of a large capacity audience, she boldly declared, “To win the gold medal and the trophy”. She also mentioned, “Well at first, I was always a shy person, and now my sport brings out the bravery in me, so it’s an exciting experience. It’s an amazing opportunity for me to expose my skills on my first-ever professional card.”

She further emphasized the invaluable lessons she learned during the World Championships in India, which she believes will not only aid her in the impending contest but also in the foreseeable future.

The event is also set to reignite a Caribbean rivalry, as Terrence Adams is expected to face off against Barbadian Ricardo Blackman. Additionally, Anthony Augustin will match skills with Emmanuel Anderson from Barbados. The card will also feature a six-round Super Flyweight bout between Natalya Delgado and Darianis Garcia. The action is set to commence at 19:30h, promising an evening filled with electrifying boxing matchups that will leave spectators on the edge of their seats.