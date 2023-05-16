Wanted bulletin issued for suspects in the Linden double-murder

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Monday issued wanted bulletins for two suspects believed to be involved in the home invasion at Block 22 Wismar, Linden that left two persons dead and one critical.

Wanted are 30-year-old Troy ‘Blacka’ Bruce of Lot 26 Wismar Hill, Linden and John ‘Junior’ Ross of Five Corner, Linden.

Police have since arrested one suspect while another was found dead with multiple chop wounds reportedly inflicted by the victims during the attack. The suspect, who is yet to be identified, was found in an unfinished house in Block 22 Wismar, Linden, lying naked on the bathroom floor with multiple chops about his body.

“The building has several glass windows, all secured by manufacturer locks. The building has two main entry and exit doors. One to the northern side and the other to the western side. The ranks observed that the lower half of the western door was ‘wrenched off’.

The ranks entered the house through the said door and searched the house. The body was seen lying naked on the bathroom floor.

The crime scene rank examined the body, and five chop wounds were seen, one to the right shoulder, one to his forehead, one to the upper right back, one to the centre of the back, and one to the lower right back,” the police statement said.

Meanwhile, the surviving victim, 20 -year -old Denzil Roberts remains hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Family members told reporters that he is conscious but is unable to speak as the bullet remains lodged in his chin.

Doctors are hoping to remove that bullet soon. Other warheads were removed from Roberts’ body. Roberts, who lives next door to his grandfather, ran to his grandfather’s aid when he heard the screams. He tried to fend off the bandits but was shot in the process. His 87-year-old grandfather, Johnson Bowen and his 58-year-old uncle Emanuel Dos Santos did not survive.

Investigations are ongoing.