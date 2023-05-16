Latest update May 16th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Wanted bulletin issued for suspects in the Linden double-murder

May 16, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Monday issued wanted bulletins for two suspects believed to be involved in the home invasion at Block 22 Wismar, Linden that left two persons dead and one critical.

John ‘Junior’ Ross

Wanted are 30-year-old Troy ‘Blacka’ Bruce of Lot 26 Wismar Hill, Linden and John ‘Junior’ Ross of Five Corner, Linden.

Police have since arrested one suspect while another was found dead with multiple chop wounds reportedly inflicted by the victims during the attack. The suspect, who is yet to be identified, was found in an unfinished house in Block 22 Wismar, Linden, lying naked on the bathroom floor with multiple chops about his body.

“The building has several glass windows, all secured by manufacturer locks. The building has two main entry and exit doors. One to the northern side and the other to the western side. The ranks observed that the lower half of the western door was ‘wrenched off’.

The ranks entered the house through the said door and searched the house. The body was seen lying naked on the bathroom floor.

Troy ‘Blacka’ Bruce

The crime scene rank examined the body, and five chop wounds were seen, one to the right shoulder, one to his forehead, one to the upper right back, one to the centre of the back, and one to the lower right back,” the police statement said.

Meanwhile, the surviving victim, 20 -year -old Denzil Roberts remains hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Family members told reporters that he is conscious but is unable to speak as the bullet remains lodged in his chin.

Doctors are hoping to remove that bullet soon. Other warheads were removed from Roberts’ body. Roberts, who lives next door to his grandfather, ran to his grandfather’s aid when he heard the screams. He tried to fend off the bandits but was shot in the process. His 87-year-old grandfather, Johnson Bowen and his 58-year-old uncle Emanuel Dos Santos did not survive.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

Jagdeo have us living with a ticking time bomb!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

C-Point victorious in Salute to Mothers Dominoes Tourney

C-Point victorious in Salute to Mothers Dominoes Tourney

May 16, 2023

Kaieteur News – In a night which was filled with twists and turns, ups and downs, cheers and disappointments as the curtains came down at Strikers Sports Club’s Tribute to Mothers Dominoes...
Read More
Tickets for ‘Return of the Scorpio’ Pro/Am Card on sale from today

Tickets for ‘Return of the Scorpio’ Pro/Am...

May 16, 2023

Western Tigers humiliate Milerock FC

Western Tigers humiliate Milerock FC

May 16, 2023

Saints undefeated on Opening Day of Oceaneering U14 Indoor Hockey League

Saints undefeated on Opening Day of Oceaneering...

May 16, 2023

Sound Box, Exodus and Coomacka among winners

Sound Box, Exodus and Coomacka among winners

May 16, 2023

Bent St, Sparta Boss to battle for $1M at One Guyana Futsal finals on Saturday

Bent St, Sparta Boss to battle for $1M at One...

May 16, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]